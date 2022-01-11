Flamengo will make an investment to end the torment that bothered Jesus, Dome, Ceni and Renato

Club red-black will send games on Ilha do Governador while the Maracanã lawn undergoes major renovation

THE Flamengo seems to be close to finally solving a problem that the club has been facing for years and, after many attempts, most of them palliative, never managed to solve. It is about Maracanã lawn.

the lawn, which now it will be hybrid, has already been heavily criticized by all the recent coaches who have been at the head of the team: Jorge Jesus, Domenec Torrent, Rogerio Ceni and, more recently, Renato Gaucho.

”This Maracanã lawn does nothing for the team that has technical quality of play. It does not favor Flamengo players at all. So we don’t play as we want in terms of speed. The turf has no quality,” said Jesus after the 3-0 victory over barcelona, at Libertadores Conmebol of 2020.

”I don’t want to make excuses, but in the first few games we couldn’t play with the fast ball, the turf was dry, it was bad, and now it’s much better. This is very important! The team has improved when it plays at Maracanã, it can play faster”, said Dome during the Brazilian championship of 2020.

Maracanã Stadium before Flamengo’s departure, for the Brasileirão Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo

“It got a lot worse. The situation starts to get difficult, because the ball bounces too much. The lawn, in addition to being full of holes, was not wet. I don’t know why, but I’m glad it rained,” criticized Ceni after the victory. 1-0 over the palm trees at the Brazilian of 2021.

”Criticizing the lawns these days is raining on the wet. It’s no use criticizing. Many clubs do not pay attention due to lack of funds and, unfortunately, football is often at a low level”, complained Renato after thrashing the São Paulo by 5 to 1, for the Brazilian.

With the Maracanã closed for the change of the turf, the Flamengo will play at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro, on Ilha do Governador at the beginning of the season.

“Flamengo will play the games on Ilha do Governador. Flamengo is already familiar with this stadium. He will play there until around March 17, when the works on Maracanã are finished. of the new coach Paulo Sousa, held last Monday (9).

With that, the red-black team will play all the games as home team in the Guanabara Cup at Ilha’s stadium, which has a capacity for about 3,500 fans.

Flamengo played on ”Ilha do Urubu”, as the place ended up being ”renamed” by the fans, during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. At the time, the club even made renovations to the stadium and installed removable stands, reflectors and big screens.