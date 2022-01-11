Flay criticizes his son’s father for lack of child support

Flay, 27, made a series of criticisms of the father of his son on a social network. The former BBB said that the businessman Jhonatan Ricarte never cared for or paid alimony in Bernardo’s four years of life. The singer did not skimp on words and said she feels disgust and shame for the father who went to fix it for his son.

In a post on Twitter, Flay said he never thought about going through what so many mothers go through.

“But I’m passing by. I just heard a conversation from Bernardo’s father’s family (who never took care of or gave 1 child support in Bernardo’s four years) putting a lot of things in the child’s head, that his father’s house is better than this one,” she said.

She said that the child’s father’s family had faulted the house and São Paulo and invited the boy to live in another city.

“So many other things that demoralize the single mother I’ve always been. I always fake dementia but this time it was too much, so lately my son has been saying he doesn’t like this apartment”, commented Flay.

She recalled that she experienced moments of anguish after Bernardo’s birth and had no help from the boy’s father. The singer faced a healing that took two months after complications from the surgery.

“He barely held his son, he cried at night, I asked his father to put him on my lap so I could breastfeed and he pretended to sleep”, said the former BBB.

Now with the big boy, Flay said that his father thought it was bad when she asked for money to buy porridge for the boy who had run out. “Constantly humiliated in his family’s house. Then I stopped everything in my career to raise my son, in addition to being treated badly by him… that among other things”, she confessed.

Because of everything she was going through, Flay said she had a “pop” and that made her want to change her life. She wouldn’t want her son to have an uncertain future and grow up in a house full of quarrels. She decided to separate and do something to change Bernardo’s destiny.

But today the guy wants to be the big daddy on the internet? Do you love to get the kid ready and post a selfie of passion? Even though I asked to pay half of the baby’s school with me, and he denied that he “can’t afford it”. And he said when the child’s mother has money, the father has no obligation to provide support.

Although he doesn’t pay his son’s school or child support, she said Jonathan “spends horrors” at parties, drinks, hotels and expensive trips, as it does for anyone who wants to see it.

“Anyway, the faces of certain males don’t even shake and I’m just really disgusted and ashamed for the father I went to get my son”, she concluded.

splash contacted the entrepreneur Jhonatan Ricarte, but did not get a return on Flayslane’s statements on the social network.