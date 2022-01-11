Flu vaccination will be exclusive to residents of Salvador this Tuesday (11)





The flu vaccination, this Tuesday (11), will be exclusive to residents of Salvador who have not taken the immunizer in 2021. You must have the SUS card of the city.

People aged 6 months or older can seek the posts. At vaccination sites, the booster dose of children vaccinated in 2021 for the first time will also be applied.

In the capital of Bahia, 820,000 people were vaccinated against this flu. Of this total, the target audience corresponds to 445 thousand people, about 63% of coverage. The goal of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) is to vaccinate 90% of the eligible public in the city.

Salvador is experiencing an outbreak of Influenza cases. According to the director of Health Surveillance of the city, Andréa Salvador, the situation is configured by the high number of cases registered in a short period of time.

Between 2021 and 2022, 1,064 cases of influenza and 48 deaths were recorded this year in the city.

“These are predominantly cases of the H3N2 influenza virus that have been circulating more intensely since the end of November. For this reason, we turned on the alert signal and are calling on the priority population to carry out the vaccination and increase the percentage of vaccine coverage. With this, we hope to contain the advance of cases and break the chain of transmission in the capital”, said the director.

Drive-thru – 08:00 to 18:00

Atakadão Atakarejo (Farm Coutos II), 5 Health Center, Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 6pm), Unijorge (Parallel)

USF Antônio Lazarotto, USF Frei Benjamin, USF Capelinha de São Caetano, USF Parque de Pituaçu, USF Joanes Leste, Bahia Outlet Center (9am to 4pm), USF Joanes Centro Oeste

USF São João do Cabrito, USF Alto do Cruzeiro, USF Alto da Terezinha, USF Fazenda Coutos I, USF Estrada da Cocisa, USF João Roma, USF Vila Canária, USF Dom Avelar, UBS Pires da Veiga, USF Nova Brasília, Multicentro Liberdade