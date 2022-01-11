Forcing Manchester United exit, Dean Henderson is not listed for FA Cup game

Manchester United is experiencing a crisis on and off the pitch. If, in the field, the phase is not good, behind the scenes the thing is also complicated. Several players would be dissatisfied, according to the English press, and one of them is goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who was excluded from the list for the match against Aston Villa, for the FA Cup, while trying to leave the club.

According to information from the ‘Manchester Evening News’, Henderson wants to be traded to have more opportunities to act as a starter, as he has been the reserve of the Spaniard David De Gea, who returned to play at a high level this season.

However, caretaker coach Ralf Rangnick – whom Henderson reportedly asked directly to be released – refused any transfer by the goalkeeper, which would have upset the player. And, this Monday (10), the Englishman was not called up for the game against Aston Villa, even after training normally on Sunday (09).

Revealed by Manchester United himself, Dean Henderson had few opportunities in the Red Devils’ first team. He was loaned out to several smaller teams and, in the 2019/20 season, he had a great campaign with Sheffield United. Since then, I return to the club that formed me with the hope of taking the title in the goal, but De Gea ended up consolidating himself again as 1st option.