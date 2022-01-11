Ford sentenced for selling Focus with transmission that puts lives at risk

Yadunandan Singh

Ford was ordered by the 13th Civil Court of Brasília, from the Federal District and Territories Court of Justice (TJDFT) to indemnify a customer who bought a Focus that had a defective Powershift gearbox.

The Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories sentenced Ford to reimburse a Brasilia customer who bought a defective Ford FocusDisclosure / Ford

The car had constant problems with the transmission.Disclosure / Ford

Ford’s Powershift gearbox is the subject of worldwide complaintDisclosure / Ford

In 2015, the man acquired the zero kilometer Ford Focus Hatch for R$ 78.8 thousand. After two months of use, the vehicle began to present problems such as vibration when resuming gears, low rotation, overheating and premature wear of the double clutch. In court, he claimed that he went to the dealership more than 10 times, but the problem was not resolved.

Problems with the Powershift automated gearbox on Ford cars are reported worldwide. In Brasília, the expert report included in the court proceedings says that “the vehicle fits the models that participate in the Ford warranty extension program, which have a known history in the market with problems in the Powershift exchange”.

The expert stated that there is a possibility that the exchange could put the lives of passengers at risk, due to the early wear caused in the components of the transmission system.

Judge Vanessa Maria Trevisan understood that the manufacturing defect was demonstrated. The magistrate ordered the company to refund BRL 77,900 corrected and BRL 10,000 for moral damages. The sentence was published this Monday (1/10).

