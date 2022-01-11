Ford spends fortune closing factories in Brazil

Exactly one year ago, on January 11, 2021, Ford announced the end of vehicle production in Brazil, surprising from employees to customers. With more than a century of presence in our market, the first automaker installed in the country claimed that the drastic decision was motivated by “years of significant losses”, making the local manufacturing operation unsustainable.

In order to close its factories in Camaçari (BA) and Taubaté (SP) over the following months, the company had to pay a fortune in compensation to thousands of employees and hundreds of concessionaires – not to mention the return of public resources, such as tax incentives and state bank loan.

THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

Ford does not mention how much it spent in total to demobilize its manufacturing activities on Brazilian soil. However, shortly after announcing the change in strategy, the company reported that it had allocated US$ 4.2 billion for this purpose. The amount corresponded to about R$ 22 billion at the beginning of last year and, at the current exchange rate, it is equivalent to R$ 23.8 billion.

According to unions consulted, the agreement for the blue oval brand defined a minimum payment of R$ 130,000 for each dismissed worker, including up to two additional salaries per year worked and additional for length of service.

Responsible for the production of engines and transmissions, the Taubaté plant had around 800 direct employees laid off and extended its activities to produce spare parts until July last year.

The Camaçari unit, in turn, responsible for assembling Ka, Ka Sedan and EcoSport, in addition to producing engines, laid off around 4,000 employees and closed its doors last December.

In 2019, the blue oval had already closed the activities of the factory in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), retiring its line of trucks and decreeing the end of the line for the Fiesta.

Returning billions in public money

In July 2021, Ford paid BRL 2.14 billion to the government of Bahia. The amount, corrected, was provided for in an amendment to the contract signed by the parties in 2014, when Ford committed to invest in the Camaçari industrial complex, through tax incentives to finance working capital granted by the State.

“With Ford’s decision to permanently close the complex, these benefits were the contractual parameter to set the value of the compensation owed by the company, plus monetary correction”, says a note sent by the Bahian government.

In January of last year, the company also had two financing contracts with BNDES, signed in 2014 and 2017, totaling R$335 million – in addition to another 30 indirect financing contracts, in the amount of R$54.2 million.

According to the public development bank, linked to the Ministry of Economy, the two direct loans have already been paid off by the company, while the indirect financing has been honored.

Dealers charged BRL 1.5 billion

Ka and EcoSport bodies were destroyed in Camaçari (BA) after Ford announced the end of national production Image: Reproduction

After the announcement of the end of national production, the dealer network, then with 283 units, began a tumultuous negotiation with Ford to deal with compensation to dealers who would have their respective contracts terminated in the new phase – in which the blue oval would become just a vehicle importer.

as reported by UOL Cars at the time, still in January 2021, Abradif (Brazilian Association of Ford Distributors) rejected the initial proposal made by the company and demanded the immediate termination of all active contracts, for later hiring the distributors who would effectively remain with the brand.

The demand for reimbursement exceeded R$ 1.5 billion – the value of the entire network, estimated by the association at the time.

Through correspondence addressed to Ford’s top management, Abradif alleged fear that the company would definitely leave the country within a few years and said that its revenue would plummet by around 80% with the discontinuation of national models.

The entity also demanded the release of BRL 200 million from the FAV (Vehicle Acquisition Program), a fund controlled by the automaker and funded by its distributors to facilitate the purchase of Ford vehicles for resale to consumers, without interest and with a subsidy. part of the IOF.

Sought, Ford limited itself to informing that today its network has shrunk to 110 authorized distributors and that the negotiations are “practically finished”.

The company declined to comment on the amount actually paid – Abradif, in turn, ignored the request for information made by this report.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.