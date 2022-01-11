Former Australian child star dies at 34 of heart failure and causes commotion in the country – Monet

+



Australian actress Miranda Fryer was just 18 months old when she started working on the series Neighbors (Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

Former Australian child star Miranda Fryer has died aged 34. The celebrity’s death came to the public through a statement released by his family to the international press and shared by publications such as the British newspapers Daily Star and Daily Express.

The cause of Fryer’s death is still being investigated, but heart problems are suspected. A statement from her family says she died in her sleep at her home in Melbourne.

Fryer was just 18 months old when she became a TV star, when she was cast to play the character Sky Mangel, daughter of the characters of actor Mark Little and actress Linda Hartley-Clark, in the Australian series ‘Neighbours’. She worked in the production between 1989 and 1991.

The text reporting the death of the actress reports that she and her husband, Arthur Pothits, had plans to start a family in the near future.

“True soulmates Miranda and Arthur had plans to start their family when one day last week she went to sleep and didn’t wake up. We still don’t know why. She had heart-related health problems. Maybe she was just too good for our world.”

The statement ends by saying, “We who loved her so much will miss her and will forever celebrate the memories she left us. A beautiful child, a wonderful teenager, beautiful inside and out… A woman with lots of love and happiness. She had a lot of friends, still a lot to offer the world, and she left.”

The actress’ mother, Traci Hunter, also spoke about her daughter’s death: “She was the most adorable daughter. She had a lot of love and passion for life. A truly adorable person. almost too good to be true. She was adored by everyone. Went to sleep and didn’t wake up. We are all shocked.”

Fryer studied nursing at Monash University last year and was doing postgraduate work in the neuroscience department at the same institution. When she died, she was on vacation and was scheduled to return on February 7.

“I am very saddened by this loss, especially someone as young as Miranda,” lamented ‘Neighbours’ casting director Jan Russ in a post on social media. “A tragedy, too young”, lamented another person on the networks. Rest in peace, sorry,” wrote another.

