Former president of Unimed VTRP dies at the age of 90 – GAZ – Notícias de Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The doctor Sérgio Paulo Bertoglio died in the early evening of last Thursday, aged 90. He was one of the founders of Unimed Vales do Taquari e Rio Pardo (Unimed VTRP), in 1971, and chaired the cooperative between 2003 and 2009. He spent more than 52 years of medical work dedicated to the regional community.

Born in Porto Alegre, Bertoglio considered the vascular area an art and obstetrics a love. He performed more than 5,000 births, even doing them with pills and tuxedos. His death had natural causes. The last video record was in the interview he gave to the hotsite Unimed VTRP’s 50th Anniversary Special, last year. In the video, he recalls his early years at the cooperative.

“As soon as I graduated, I did my specialization in vascular surgery and went to work in the countryside, in Anta Gorda. Even while working there, he was always called for surgeries here in Lajeado. I came here permanently in 1972, and I saw the cooperative grow very fast. I followed all this evolution, ours and medicine as a whole”, he recalled.

Bertoglio’s term as president was marked by important achievements. In 2003, still in its first year in office, Unimed VTRP created Espaço Vida in Lajeado, a pioneer in Rio Grande do Sul. Today known as Espaço Viver Bem Unimed, the service helps customers and the community to change habits and seek a better quality of life.

In 2004, Bertoglio led the purchase of the Anjos de Plantão urgency and emergency service, now SOS Unimed. In 2006, in its second term, Unimed VTRP incorporated the nine cities of its sister Unimed Jacuí, reaching its current 59 municipalities where it operates. In the same year, the cooperative received the title of Best Company for Women to Work in Brazil, by Great Place To Work.

Still in its management, the cooperative received in 2008 the Gold Trophy of the RS Quality Program, a reason for great celebration. In his last year as president, during the general meeting, the doctors of Unimed VTRP decided to acquire an area to build their own headquarters, which would open in 2015.

Unimed VTRP, on behalf of its cooperating doctors, managers and employees, pays tribute to Sérgio Bertoglio. In addition to his work at the cooperative, he was a regional health delegate for 12 years and received the title of Cidadão Lajeadense. Along with his wife Lia Sartori, Bertoglio had eight children: Ângela, Paulo, Fernando, Celso, Fábio (in memory), Gérson, Maria Lúcia and Marcelo, a family he was always proud of. It was common for friends and those who listened to him to refer to his wife as being his great support in life and a fundamental part in raising his children.

