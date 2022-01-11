From “BBB” to life: see which couples formed in reality follow together!

Everyone knows that “Big Brother Brazil” is a game and that the ultimate goal is to take home the award for BRL 1.5 million. However, throughout its 21 editions, this never stopped the participants from relating and, consequently, engaging in a romance. See which couples formed within the reality show stay together after the program.

Mari and Daniel – “BBB6”

Mariana Felicio and Daniel Saullo were right at the beginning of the sixth edition of the “Big Brother Brazil“. However, the romance did not last long within the reality. Then, the model engaged with the participant Roberta and soon after it was deleted. Mary, who reached the final, got involved with another brother, Rafael.

However, the lovebirds met soon after the confinement and got married in 2014. They are together to this day and have four kids. In addition, they also participated in thePower Couple“.

Adriana and Rodrigo – “BBB11”

Adriana Sant’Anna entered the 11th edition of the “BBB” and soon fell in love with Rodrigo Simoni. Although the affair within the reality show was quick, they met again after confinement, started dating and got married in 2015. They are currently the parents of two children, Rodrigo and Beautiful.

Andressa and Nasser – “BBB13”

Andressa Ganacin entered the “BBB13” bride, but that didn’t stop her from falling in love with Nasser Rodrigues. Even the classic scene in which the sister, already very drunk, decides to declare her love to her confinement colleague, is remembered to this day. The romance is still going strong and the two are bride and groom. The wedding should come when the pandemic situation is more controlled.

Kamilla and Elieser – “BBB13”

Like many couples on this list, the romance between Eliser Ambrose and Kamilla Salgado, also from “BBB13“, did not have major developments within the reality show. However, after the confinement, the romance was more than successful. The ex-BBBs got married in 2016 and they already have a son, the little one bento.

Fran and Diego – “BBB14”

Who watched the 14th season of “BBB14“, you certainly remember the couple Chicken, formed by Franciele Almeida and Diego Gossi. Very intense, they lived intense moments and also many fights inside the most guarded house in Brazil. The controversies continued after the program, but they got married in 2015 and today they are parents of Enrico, who was born in September 2021.

Aline and Fernando – “BBB15”

the romance between Fernando Medeiros and Aline Gotschalg already started controversial because the brother, who was already with the participant Amanda, decided to leave her to stay with the Minas Gerais woman, who had joined the program weeks after it started.

The problem is that Aline was deleted and Fernando got one again affair with the Amanda. However, out of the program he really stayed with the blonde. The two are currently married and the parents of the little boy. Lucca, 4 years old.

Paula and Bruno – “BBB18”

Breno Simões was the true stud of the “BBB18“. before being with Paula Amorim, he came to be with Ana Clara. But when I kiss the miner, he decided to stay with her for good and the romance continued after the confinement. Together to this day, the two recently announced that they are expecting First son.

It saw? What starts with “Big Brother Brazil” can also last. However, it’s been a while since a couple appeared on the reality show of Globe, huh? Will we have a romance in the “BBB22“?

