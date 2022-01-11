Futures Ibovespa falls and DIs advance after IPCA; Treasury yields fall and stock markets rise abroad

The Ibovespa futures opened lower this Tuesday (11) – at 9:10 am (Brasília time), the contract maturing in February 2022 registered a low of 0.25%, at 103,090 points. The Brazilian stock market operates detached from the main indices abroad, which rise.

The income of treasury Americans take a break, after a sequence of highs, retreating in the futures market. The 10-year U.S. Treasury bond slipped 2.1 basis points to 1.759%.

As a result, the pre-market stocks also advance, with greater risk appetite. Dow Jones futures are up 0.21%, the S&P 500 up 0.33% and the Nasdaq up 0.49%.

In Europe, the rises are even more pronounced, with the indices recovering from the strong drops of the day before. Germany’s DAX rose 1.11%. The UK’s FTSE, 0.69%. The STOXX 600, from across the continent, 1.02%.

“International stock markets are positive with the decline in US 10-year bond rates. Still in the US, today the Federal Reserve chairman will participate in the confirmation hearing of his next term, being able to share a little bit of his plan to contain American inflation in the coming months”, points out XP, in its statement. morning call.

Futures Ibovespa falls with higher yield curve, after IPCA higher than consensus

Here, however, the announcement that the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) increased 0.73% in December, compared to a consensus of 0.65%, did not allow the interest rate curve, which rises en bloc at the beginning of the auction, followed the treasuries.

“Analysts are closely monitoring core inflation measures to assess whether monthly inflation is finally retreating in response to the weaker economy and tighter monetary policy,” XP commented.

DI contracts maturing in January 2023 are up 2 basis points to 12.10%. Those for January 2025 advance six points, to 11.54%. Those for the same month of 2029 have an increase of four points, going to 11.46%.

“The IPCA surprised in December, but it does not change the scenario for the next Copom. Sectorally, inflation accelerated again in food, underlying services and industrial goods, showing that the pressures that were already affecting inflation are still high and should gradually cool down”, says João Leal, economist at Rio Bravo.

The commercial dollar, on the other hand, retreated 0.24%, trading at R$5.661 in the purchase and at R$5.662 in the sale. The future, in turn, operates practically stable, retreating 0.03%, to R$ 5.688.

