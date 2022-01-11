Galaxy A52s 5G gets Android 12 with One UI 4 – All in Technology

After updating its flagships to Android 12, Samsung has extended its update schedule to mid-range smartphones. Now, it’s time for the Galaxy A52s 5G to receive the latest version of Google’s operating system.

According to information from the SamMobile website, the new update carries the firmware number A528NKSS1BUL7. With the new One UI 4.0, the A52s 5G gets UI improvements and redesign of apps and widgets. Additionally, it adds the December 2021 security patch.

It is worth noting that Samsung has made the new update available to users in South Korea. More people are expected to receive the news within the next few weeks. However, A52s 5G owners will be able to check the availability of the update by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

For those who don’t know, the Galaxy A52s 5G is a smartphone with good intermediate features, including a Snapdragon 778G chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. In addition, it has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, IP67 protection against water and dust and a 4,500 mAh battery.