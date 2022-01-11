Genshin Impact: Get 600 Protogems with new game patch 2.4

If you took a break from the demanding Genshin Impact, now is the time to go back and enjoy the news! Thanks to the recent 2.4 update, many features have been added to the game, including a new area called Enkanomiya that we’ve already talked about.

With the recent maintenance in the game, Chinese developer MiHoYo offered a total of 600 Protogems to players as usual when there are new patches. You just need to open the gifts directly on your game email, after doing the update (quite big in size of course). The prize is split into two separate messengers.



These few free Protogems will certainly allow you to make use of the gachapones of the two new character banners, which have characters like Shenhe and Xiao.

After the update, the Asterion Store was also refilled, so you can buy additional summoning stones. Not to mention, of course, the new events and chests in this patch.

Will you play Genshin Impact again with this patch? Does it help you to have those extra Protogems, or were you already hooked before this one? We read you in the comments.

