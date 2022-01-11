German digital bank N26 to launch cryptocurrency trading later this year

German digital bank N26, one of Europe’s largest fintech companies and valued at $9 billion, is finally ready to tackle cryptocurrency and equity trading after striving for global expansion.

Despite being a player A pioneer in the fintech boom across Europe, the global ambitions of Berlin-based online bank N26 have prompted a setback in its diversification of services, N26 co-founder and co-CEO Max Tayenthal said in an interview. to the Financial Times.

After exiting two critical fintech markets – the US and the UK – N26 plans to “hone its focus on its European business” by introducing new products and services to its 7 million customers.

According to Tayenthal, who admitted that the online bank needs to expand its product universe, N26 aims to launch a cryptocurrency trading business in 2022 followed by a stock exchange rather than “placing flags in new markets”.

The N26 mobile app currently does not offer cryptocurrency functionality, and the features of the upcoming product related to cryptocurrency trading have yet to be revealed. Cointelegraph has reached out to N26 for more information, and this article will be updated pending further details.

N26 announced its exit from the US market in November, when it unveiled additional financial products and services to its European customers. “N26 will focus its strategy on expanding its digital banking experience in new verticals to include investment products in the coming year,” the announcement states.

The company came under several restrictions from the German regulator, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, or BaFin, in May 2021, in part due to a lack of anti-money laundering controls. BaFin decreed that N26, which accepted an average of 170,000 new customers per month last year, cannot enroll more than 50,000 customers per month.

Describing the new customer cap imposed by BaFin as a massive constraint on investor-backed fintech’s growth, Tayenthal said he expects the condition to be lifted in late summer 2022.

