Giant 180-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ fossil found in England

The fossilized remains of a ichthyosaur, animal prehistoric extinct about 90 million years ago, were found in the central region of England. The information is from G1.

A statement from Anglian Water, the water company that owns the explored area, states that the fossil from ‘sea dragon’ it’s about the bigger and more complete of the type already discovered in the UK. Ichthyosaurs are called ‘sea dragons’ because they have large eyes and teeth.

10-meter-long fossil is believed to be 180 million years old

Images taken by a drone reveal the magnitude of the animal, 10 meters long and shaped similar to a dolphin. The ichthyosaur, however, could grow to reach the 25 meters of lenght.

according to G1, the ichthyosaur fossil was found in the UK in the Rutland Water Reservoir in February 2021. It is believed to have 180 million years.

“Fascinating Discovery”

Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust conservationist Joe Davis was the one who found the fossilized remains during a routine drainage of an island into a lagoon for new landscaping.

“The discovery was absolutely fascinating. It’s great to learn so much from the discovery and to think that this amazing creature once swam in the seas above us,” he celebrated.