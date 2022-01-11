‘Giant sea dragon’ fossil found in UK

Jonah Fisher

  • Jonah Fisher
  • special environmental reporter

Fossil

Credit, MATTHEW POWER PHOTOGRAPHY

During landscaping work on the Rutland Water Nature Reserve reservoir in the UK in February 2021, Joe Davis spotted something strange coming out of the mud.

“I called the city council and said I think I found a dinosaur,” he tells BBC News.

It wasn’t a dinosaur. But it was the fossilized remains of a ten-meter-long marine predator called an ichthyosaur. And it was the largest of its kind ever discovered in the UK.

“There were bumps, like ridges, in the mud. It felt a little organic, a little different,” Davis tells BBC News. “Then we saw something that looked almost like a jaw.”

