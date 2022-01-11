Globo cancels TV news due to Covid outbreak and asks the affiliate for help | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Globe Daniel Schafer and Alexandre Azank present Tem Notícias 1 from Bauru

TV Tem, a Globo affiliate in Bauru (SP), had to take a drastic measure after a debauch in its Journalism due to the Covid-19 outbreak: it canceled all the news on its grid and asked the “sister” station in São Paulo for help. José do Rio Preto (SP), who lent his signal to the region.

The column found that more than half of all the station’s employees were removed after being hit by the Ômicron variant, in addition to positive cases for H3N2 influenza, making it impossible to air three newscasts at different times daily.

Globo de Rio Preto took control of the operations and TV Tem chose to create a large regional newscast. Bom Dia Cidade, Tem Notícias 1 and Tem Notícias 2 (equivalent to Bom Dia São Paulo, SP1 and SP2, respectively) will have the collaboration of Bauru employees, who will go on air at some moments to report the main news in the region. .

The same situation affected TV Tem de Itapetininga, which already operates with a low number of employees, but the absences caused by the new Covid outbreak made it impossible for the station to carry out the only news of its own, made exclusively for its region, Tem Notícias 2.

As a result, the station joined TV Tem de Sorocaba, which will take control of the news broadcasts and work in the same partnership scheme formed between the affiliates in Bauru and São José do Rio Preto.

“Due to the advancement of new cases of Covid-19, TV Tem strictly follows all safety protocols with its employees and, therefore, BDC, TN1 and TN2 undergo changes. The regions of Itapetininga and Sorocaba join in same edition of the newspapers, as well as in Bauru and São José do Rio Preto! All the employees of the station were vaccinated and are well, but the measure was adopted to protect and reduce the contagion”, said the network in a note.