Globo closes with Sabrina Sato to run reality show | celebrities

Reproduction / Instagram Sabrina Sato will present reality on GNT

Globo announced, on the night of this Monday (10), the hiring of presenter Sabrina Sato, from Record TV, to command a reality show.

Sabrina is the newest presenter of GNT, Grupo Globo’s channel, and was hired to lead “Desapegue se for Capaz”, which is scheduled to premiere at the end of April.

The program’s proposal is to promote a transformation in the lives of participants through the reorganization of their own homes, combining decoration, storage and sustainability.

The program marks a new beginning for Sabrina, who will make her first project on pay TV. “I always talk a lot about my artistic restlessness. Making room for new experiences and discovering other possibilities in our lives is enriching. When I was invited by GNT to present ‘Desapegue se por Capaz’, I felt very honored to be part of a multiple channel, which always offers us great reflections on human behavior. It will be a new challenge in my career, in a house that inspires us”, celebrated Sabrina.

The first season will have 10 episodes, with weekly airing, and the recordings will begin in February, in São Paulo. In each episode, Sabrina will count on the help of the personal organizer Micaela Góes and the architect Gabriela de Matos to enter someone’s house with the mission of making them let go of what is no longer useful in their life. They will take all their belongings – furniture, clothes, objects – to a large shed, making the person aware of how much they have accumulated over the years and reflect on what makes sense to continue to be part of their trajectory.

In contact with iG Gente, RecordTV guarantees that Sabrina Sato remains as a contractor for the broadcaster, Globo’s main competitor in the dispute for open TV audience. In 2021, Sabrina presented two realities on Record: “Ilha Record” and “Gincana da Grana”.