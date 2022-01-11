Goals and best moments of União Suzano x Fortaleza in Copa São Paulo (1-2) | 10/01/2022

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Goals and best moments of União Suzano x Fortaleza in Copa São Paulo (1-2) | 10/01/2022 3 Views

17:14 10 minutes ago

SECOND LEVEL

17:12 12 minutes ago

SITUATION OF GROUP 16

17:11 13 minutes ago

END OF CHAT!

União Suzano 1 x 2 Fortaleza, goals from Wendel, Murilo and Julio Henrique.

17:11 13 minutes ago

50′ 2nd T

One more minute of extra time.

17:07 17 minutes ago

46′ 2nd T

With cramps, Matheus Jesus receives treatment.

17:06 18 minutes ago

45′ 2nd T

Five minutes of stoppage time.

17:06 18 minutes ago

44′ Q2 – MAYSON!

On the counterattack, Sammuel played for Affonso, in front of the goal, but the goalkeeper of União Suzano made a great save.

17:03 21 minutes ago

42′ 2nd T

Yellow card for Affonso, from Fortaleza.

17:00 24 minutes ago

40′ Q2 – CHANGE IN UNION SUZANO

16:5727 minutes ago

37′ Q2 – CHANGE IN FORTALEZ

16:5727 minutes ago

36′ 2nd T

After a cross by Tubarão, Turita came up beautifully and played in the corner, but in the hands of Leão do Pici’s goalkeeper.

16:55 29 minutes ago

34′ 2nd T

Vinicius crossed to Matheus Anjo, who turned and hit left-handed, but threw it into Arthur’s hands.

16:54 30 minutes ago

32′ 2nd T

União Suzano starts to go all-or-nothing, and is much more exposed on the field.

16:49 35 minutes ago

28′ 2nd T

Matheus Marques receives assistance on the side of the field.

16:48 36 minutes ago

25′ Q2 – CHANGES IN FORTALEZA

16:4638 minutes ago

24′ Q2 – CHANGES IN UNION SUZANO

16:44 40 minutes ago

22′ 2nd T

At that moment, União Suzano was once again eliminated, with Ituano again taking the second position.

16:43 41 minutes ago

21′ 2nd Q – GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLAÇO DO FORTALEZA

In a good exchange of passes, the ball arrived at Julio Henrique, who hit it left-handed, placed, in the corner of Mayson. Pici Lion 2 to 1.

16:39 an hour ago

18′ 2nd T

Matheus Jesus received the ball in the area, spun but hit crookedly, without danger to Arthur.

16:36 an hour ago

15′ 2nd T

Both teams complain a lot about the refereeing.

16:34 an hour ago

13′ 2nd T

The match continues with a more cadenced rhythm, with no rush on the part of both teams.

16:29 an hour ago

8′ Q2 – CHANGE IN UNION SUZANO

16:27 an hour ago

6′ 2nd T

Vitinho made a great individual move, entered the area, and had the kick deflected for a corner.

16:25 an hour ago

4′ 2nd T

Douglas Cunha tried the pass, but the defense made the cut.

16:21 an hour ago

0′ 2nd T

Leão do Pici starts with possession of the ball.

16:21 an hour ago

ROLLING BALL

The second stage of União Suzano 1 x 1 Fortaleza begins.

16:20 an hour ago

CHANGE IN FORTALEZA

16:19 an hour ago

TEAMS BACK!

The ball will roll again in Suzano. The last 45 minutes of Group 16 of Copinha.

16:04 an hour ago

INTERVAL

União Suzano 1 x 1 Fortaleza, goals from Wendel and Murilo.

16:02 an hour ago

45′ 1st T

Three minutes of extras.

15:58 an hour ago

41′ 1st T

Matheus Jesus receives assistance on the lawn.

15:522 hours ago

36′ 1st T

Contarin pulls the counterattack, plays for Vinicius, who cuts to the middle and kicks in place, but far from the goal.

15:502 hours ago

33′ 1st T

Marcondes was launched from the right side in the area, but the ball ran too far and went out through the baseline.

15:492 hours ago

30′ 1st T

Departure gets warmer in the last few minutes.

15:402 hours ago

25′ 1st T

União Suzano is again classified for the second phase, with this tie.

15:402 hours ago

23′ Q1 – GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO UNÃO SUZANO!

After a corner kick, Guilherme headed down, Arthur made another great save, but on the rebound, Murilo filled his foot to swell the net. 1 to 1.

15:392 hours ago

22′ 1st T – ON THE CROSS!

Vinicius took a great free kick, and the ball capriciously exploded on Arthur’s crossbar.

15:382 hours ago

21′ 1st T

Yellow card for Geilson Souza, from Fortaleza.

15:352 hours ago

19′ 1st T

At this moment, União Suzano is being eliminated from Copinha.

15:352 hours ago

17′ Q1 – GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO FORTALEZA!

Lucas Kallyel crossed in the measure for Wendel to arrive kicking first, scoring a beautiful goal to open the score in Suzano. Lion 1 to 0.

15:332 hours ago

16′ Q1 – ARTHUR!

Vinicius took a direct free-kick for the goal, and the Fortaleza goalkeeper flew to save over the line, in the first big chance of the match.

15:322 hours ago

15′ 1st T

A good individual move by Alemão on the right side, which ended with a foul on the side of the area.

15:282 hours ago

11′ 1st T

Vinicius played for Rafael Constantino, who invaded the area and filled his foot, but sent it over the goal.

15:272 hours ago

10′ 1st T

After a cross by Matheus Marques, Wendel headed it and Mayson saved it.

15:242 hours ago

8′ 1st T

Vitinho took a risk with his right leg from the edge of the area, and took paint from the right post.

15:212 hours ago

6′ 1st T

Vitinho crosses and João Henrique makes the cut, but the ball goes with União Suzano.

15:19 2 hours ago

2′ 1st T

Fortaleza starts with possession of the ball.

15:162 hours ago

ROLLING BALL!

Union Suzano x Fortaleza starts.

15:15 2 hours ago

FIELD TEAMS

The ball will roll in Suzano.

14:453 hours ago

GROUP SITUATION

For União Suzano, the draw is still enough to guarantee the spot. However, with any defeat, the home team will be eliminated from Copinha.

14:453 hours ago

GAME CLOSED

Concordia-SC 0 x 3 Ituano

12:115 hours ago

Where and how to watch União Suzano vs Fortalezana TV in real time?

12:065 hours ago

When is the União Suzano vs Fortaleza game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The ball will roll this Monday (10) at 15:15 (Brasília time), being played at the Francisco Marques Figueira Municipal Stadium, in Suzano (SP). The match will be broadcast live on SporTV. In addition, real-time, bid-by-bid coverage will be on VAVEL Brasil.

12:01 5 hours ago

STRENGTH

Already classified, Leão do Pici only needs a draw to guarantee the first position of the key, and can escape the confrontation with Corinthians, in the second phase of Copinha.

11:565 hours ago

UNION SUZANO

Needing just a draw to guarantee classification, the hosts can also finish the first phase in the lead, in case of victory.

11:51 6 hours ago

GROUP CLASSIFICATION 16

11:466 hours ago

3rd ROUND GAMES

11:416 hours ago

WELCOME

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

São Paulo has four players with Covid-19; see the list | São Paulo

São Paulo reported on its official website that Volpi, Miranda, Gabriel and Pablo tested positive …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved