Goals and best moments of União Suzano x Fortaleza in Copa São Paulo (1-2) | 10/01/2022

União Suzano 1 x 2 Fortaleza, goals from Wendel, Murilo and Julio Henrique.

One more minute of extra time.

With cramps, Matheus Jesus receives treatment.

Five minutes of stoppage time.

On the counterattack, Sammuel played for Affonso, in front of the goal, but the goalkeeper of União Suzano made a great save.

Yellow card for Affonso, from Fortaleza.

After a cross by Tubarão, Turita came up beautifully and played in the corner, but in the hands of Leão do Pici’s goalkeeper.

Vinicius crossed to Matheus Anjo, who turned and hit left-handed, but threw it into Arthur’s hands.

União Suzano starts to go all-or-nothing, and is much more exposed on the field.

Matheus Marques receives assistance on the side of the field.

At that moment, União Suzano was once again eliminated, with Ituano again taking the second position.

In a good exchange of passes, the ball arrived at Julio Henrique, who hit it left-handed, placed, in the corner of Mayson. Pici Lion 2 to 1.

Matheus Jesus received the ball in the area, spun but hit crookedly, without danger to Arthur.

Both teams complain a lot about the refereeing.

The match continues with a more cadenced rhythm, with no rush on the part of both teams.

Vitinho made a great individual move, entered the area, and had the kick deflected for a corner.

Douglas Cunha tried the pass, but the defense made the cut.

Leão do Pici starts with possession of the ball.

The second stage of União Suzano 1 x 1 Fortaleza begins.

The ball will roll again in Suzano. The last 45 minutes of Group 16 of Copinha.

União Suzano 1 x 1 Fortaleza, goals from Wendel and Murilo.

Three minutes of extras.

Matheus Jesus receives assistance on the lawn.

Contarin pulls the counterattack, plays for Vinicius, who cuts to the middle and kicks in place, but far from the goal.

Marcondes was launched from the right side in the area, but the ball ran too far and went out through the baseline.

Departure gets warmer in the last few minutes.

União Suzano is again classified for the second phase, with this tie.

After a corner kick, Guilherme headed down, Arthur made another great save, but on the rebound, Murilo filled his foot to swell the net. 1 to 1.

Vinicius took a great free kick, and the ball capriciously exploded on Arthur’s crossbar.

Yellow card for Geilson Souza, from Fortaleza.

At this moment, União Suzano is being eliminated from Copinha.

Lucas Kallyel crossed in the measure for Wendel to arrive kicking first, scoring a beautiful goal to open the score in Suzano. Lion 1 to 0.

Vinicius took a direct free-kick for the goal, and the Fortaleza goalkeeper flew to save over the line, in the first big chance of the match.

A good individual move by Alemão on the right side, which ended with a foul on the side of the area.

Vinicius played for Rafael Constantino, who invaded the area and filled his foot, but sent it over the goal.

After a cross by Matheus Marques, Wendel headed it and Mayson saved it.

Vitinho took a risk with his right leg from the edge of the area, and took paint from the right post.

Vitinho crosses and João Henrique makes the cut, but the ball goes with União Suzano.

Fortaleza starts with possession of the ball.

Union Suzano x Fortaleza starts.

The ball will roll in Suzano.

For União Suzano, the draw is still enough to guarantee the spot. However, with any defeat, the home team will be eliminated from Copinha.

The ball will roll this Monday (10) at 15:15 (Brasília time), being played at the Francisco Marques Figueira Municipal Stadium, in Suzano (SP). The match will be broadcast live on SporTV. In addition, real-time, bid-by-bid coverage will be on VAVEL Brasil.

Already classified, Leão do Pici only needs a draw to guarantee the first position of the key, and can escape the confrontation with Corinthians, in the second phase of Copinha.