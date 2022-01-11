God of War and Monster Hunter Rise Featured in This Week’s Releases | Action games

God of War and Monster Hunter Rise are the highlights of this week’s releases. These games are now coming to PC, after being released exclusively for Sony and Nintendo consoles, respectively. They are also accompanied by the space survival game Astroneer, which won a version for Nintendo Switch, and The Anacrusis, in its preview version on Xbox consoles. Check out more details about this week’s releases, their dates, prices and platforms they’re available on.

God of War – January 14th – PC

Originally released in 2018 for PlayStation 4 (PS4), Kratos’ new journey through the realms of Norse Mythology is now also available on PC. The game takes place many years after the original saga where the character faced the Greek gods. Now, the protagonist is in a calmer version, aged and struggling to relate to his son, Atreus. The classic gameplay has been changed for closer third-person encounters and the main weapon used in the journey is a magic axe, which can also be thrown.

On PC, the game will have improved visuals, support for 4K resolution, ultrawide (21:9) and Nvidia DLSS technology to achieve higher frame rates, among other improvements. God of War is available for PC on Steam and Epic Games Store digital stores for R$ 199.90.

Formerly exclusive to Nintendo Switch, Monster Hunter Rise introduces several new additions to the traditional formula of Capcom’s monster-hunting franchise. The game takes place in the village of Kamura, known for its hunting tactics and technology. An example is the use of the “canyne” companions Palamutes, which help in combat and can be used as a mount. It is also possible to temporarily mount some monsters to use them in combat against other creatures. By defeating each monster, the user can use its parts to create better weapons and armor to face even more powerful creatures.

The PC version will have all DLC released on Nintendo Switch through November 2021, plus support for 4K resolution, ultrawide (21:9), unlimited frame rate, and more. Monster Hunter Rise is available for PC on the Steam digital store for R$179.99.

Astroneer – January 13 – SW

The space exploration and survival game Astroneer won a version for Nintendo Switch with everything that made it successful on other platforms. In this game, players will have to venture to alien planets and collect resources to build useful technologies in their 3D printers. Built items and technologies allow you to build a large base to explore even further and stay alive longer. The game is available on Nintendo Switch for R$ 152.95.

The Anacrusis – January 13 – XBSX/S, XB, PC

The cooperative multiplayer game The Anacrusis arrives in its early access version for Xbox and PC, where users can help in the development of the title with feedback from the experience. The story tells about the spaceship The Anacrusis, which was cruising through space when aliens attacked.

Thus, the survivors Nessa, Guion, Liu and Lance enter the first line of defense of the human race. One of the great highlights of the game is its Artificial Intelligence that generates different matches according to your team, with items and enemies distributed in various ways.

With information from Metacritic, Game Informer, Releases, steam (1, two and 3), Nintendo, Xbox and Xbox Wire (1 and two)