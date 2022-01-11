GOL returns with flights to Suriname giving sweets to passengers





The last weekend marked the return of GOL Linhas Aéreas to its fifth international destination, Paramaribo (Suriname), since the process of resuming flights abroad was initiated by the Company in November 2021. The direct flight number G3 7473, operated with a Boeing 737-800, with a capacity of 176 passengers, departed from Belém International Airport (BEL) in the early hours of Sunday (01/9), at 0:05 am, and landed at Paramaribo-Zanderij International Airport (PBM) , about 50 km from the capital of Suriname, at 2 am.

On board, all passengers were presented with the bem-voado, a version of the traditional candy, whose packaging belt had the words: “Back to Paramaribo”. GOL has been operating the Belém-Paramaribo route since 2015, that is, the Company has been connecting Brazil and Suriname for 7 years – operations that were suspended only during the pandemic, in March 2020, as well as GOL’s other international flights.

From now on, passengers have a weekly direct flight to and from the neighboring country in Latin America, always on Sundays. Flight G3 7473 leaves Belém at 0:05 am and lands in Paramaribo at 2:00 am (local time). On the way back to the capital of Pará, the G3 7472 takes off at 3:15 am, landing in Brazil at 5:00 am. The route offered by the Company is of great importance for the entire North region, starting from Belém: the flow between this region and Suriname, which borders the states of Pará and Amapá, is intense.





Next international destinations

In April and May of this year, another two destinations in Latin America will be available to GOL Customers. As of 04/9, the Company will fly again to Asunción (ASU), capital of Paraguay, and on 05/5, to Santa Cruz de La Sierra (VVI), in Bolivia.

To the international airport of Asunción-Luque there are 3 direct weekly flights departing from the international airport of Guarulhos: on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. As of 05/29, the airline network will have one more flight on Monday to the same city, totaling 4 weekly departures between Brazil and Paraguay. The return from the Paraguayan capital to São Paulo-Guarulhos takes place on the same days.

As for Santa Cruz de La Sierra (Viru Viru International Airport), the Company provided 5 direct weekly flights, departing from Guarulhos on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The return to São Paulo takes place on the same days. From June 4th, Customers will be able to fly to Bolivia every day of the week.

Both routes are operated with GOL’s Boeing 737 800 jet, which, in an international configuration, has a capacity for 176 passengers.

