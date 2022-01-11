Goodbye IGP-M? Understand a new indicator from FGV that measures the cost of residential rent

The real estate market will have a new indicator as of this Tuesday (11): the IVAR (Index of Variation in Residential Rents), launched today at 8 am by the FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), which will measure the evolution of prices of rentals in Brazil.

The new index will be calculated based on data collected from contracts signed by tenants and tenants, obtained via property management companies, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Paulo (SP), Porto Alegre (RS) and Belo Horizonte (MG) .

According to FGV, the indicator will better reflect the supply and demand scenario of the residential rental market. “The objective is to measure the evolution of prices and fill a gap in national statistics in this niche. The index uses negotiated rental values ​​rather than ad data as the basis of calculation. Data such as the values ​​of new contracts and readjustments of existing contracts are included, in addition to the characteristics of each property”, says FGV.

The indicator will be released monthly and, at launch, will bring data from December 2021.

Will the IVAR replace the IGP-M? André Braz, coordinator of the IPC at FGV/Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics at Fundação Getulio Vargas), says no.

“The IGP-M continues with its firm and strong purpose. Ibre always launches new indicators and this will give more visibility to the market. The use of our indicators is the choice of economic agents”, says Braz.

Today, the IGP-M (General Market Price Index) is the most used indicator to adjust rental contracts, but there is no rule that obliges companies to use the indicator. Despite being the most common, the readjustment index is determined in the lease agreement.

What motivated the creation of an alternative to the IGP-M? In April last year, economist and professor at FGV Paulo Picchetti stated that the institute was already studying a new indicator to replace the IGP-M.

“FGV is studying this. We are in the preliminary phase of studies to find partners and methodology for a new rent index. However, from a legal point of view, it will not be an index to be adopted with the force of readjustment law”, said Picchetti, at the time.

What was the effect of the pandemic on this decision? The discussion about whether or not to use the indicator for rent adjustment arose with the pandemic. With higher inflation, the IGP-M started to stay in the double digits in the 12-month period, bringing strong adjustments to tenants.

In the two years of the pandemic, 2020 and 2021, the indicator closed with a rise of 23.14% and 17.78%, respectively. To give you an idea, in 2019, the year in which we were still not dealing with covid, the IGP-M closed with a rise of 7.30%.

The topic is so relevant that it has even stopped at the STF (Federal Supreme Court). According to Folha de S.Paulo, the Court has had a case stalled since April that asks the ministers to determine the use of the IPCA in place of the IGP-M for rent adjustments, in an attempt to obtain a lower rate.

(With State Agency)

