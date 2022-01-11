Government of PE announces new limitation of public capacity in stadiums

Taking into account the rise in cases of Covid-19 and Influenza in the state, the Government of Pernambuco announced, this Monday, new restrictive measures for social interaction – and which will once again have a decisive impact on the capacity of sports squares.

Now, the new audience capacity will be limited to 3,000 fans or 50% of the stadium’s capacity – whichever is smaller. Before, there was clearance in the living plan for half of the maximum capacity of the stage, regardless of how much that would mean in total numbers.

This restriction is valid not only for football, but for public outdoor events in general. Thus, the start of the Pernambuco Championship and the Northeast Cup, with a date set for debut on January 22, will be with a smaller audience.

Of the Trio de Ferro, Santa Cruz will be one of the most impacted by the new decree, since the official capacity of Arruda had already been reduced to 37,400 fans, after a report from the Fire Department, as reported by the NE45 last week.

Corals, however, will not be the only ones affected. On Ilha do Retiro and Aflitos, 50% of the regular capacity would mean something close to 15,000 and 10,000 fans, respectively, in Sport and Náutico games.

For Retrô and Vera Cruz, who play their games at the Pernambuco Arena, that number would be 22,000, while Caruaru City (Lacerdão) would have around 10,000; Salgueiro (Cornélio de Barros), 6 thousand; and the Ibis (Ademir Cunha), 5 thousand.

Sete de Setembro could have just over 3,000 fans at Gigante do Agreste, while Afogados continues with a limitation of just under 900 fans at Vianão.