Government prepares launch of federal real estate funds in privatization plan

Yadunandan Singh

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Ministry of Economy has started a market survey process for the creation of federal real estate funds, with the launch of public notices expected in March.

According to the ministry, the “Incorpora Brasil” project will initially have 237 assets that will be incorporated into the first funds. The plan provides for the creation of funds with a similar vocation, such as logistics and development.

A note from the ministry states that, for example, the Carlos Prates airport, in Belo Horizonte (MG), and the Beira-Mar Sul area, in Florianópolis (SC) will be part of the strategy.

The special secretary for Privatization, Divestment and Markets, Diogo Mac Cord, says that the program seeks a “wholesale solution” rather than opting for the individual sale of properties.

For him, the plan to create quotas within a fund increases the liquidity of large properties in the Union, which would not have the same success if they were sold in isolation.

The survey carried out by the Ministry of Economy with market agents began on January 5th and will end on January 28th. The pilot notices for the funds are expected to be launched in March.

(By Bernardo Caram)

