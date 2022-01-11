Government seeks foreign investor for auction of 14 highways in 2022

BRASILIA – O National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) wants to consolidate in 2022 a type of financing that seeks to migrate the status of the infrastructure market from Brazil from local to global. as showed the Estadão/Broadcast, one of the federal government’s challenges this year is to diversify the number of investors who will dispute the concessions, especially for highways, which will require investments of more than R$80 billion. The leap planned by the BNDES has as one of the pillars the advancement of the so-called ‘project finance’, financing that can be activated when the loan guarantees are supported by the project itself.

The difference is that today, generally, guarantees are linked to the balance sheet of companies, which limits the ability of companies to borrow, especially for outsiders. The turning point, therefore, is supported by the consolidation of refined infrastructure projects, which support their own debts, with a focus on providing infrastructure services. “The side effect of this is to attract investors who are from outside Brazil. They have a strong balance sheet abroad, but they don’t have them here,” said the director of infrastructure, concessions and PPPs at BNDES, Fabio Abrahão.

In addition to attracting foreign companies, this type of project also opens space for investment funds and smaller national companies to compete for Brazilian assets, said the director. “We managed to do this in sanitation. And we think we will be able to do the same thing with highways”, said Abrahão.

In the area of ​​transport, BNDES took an important step with the ‘project finance’ from the operation of Line 6-Orange of subway in São Paulo. In December, the institution granted a loan of R$ 7 billion to the project. “It was the first relevant operation [de project finance]. These combined movements place Brazil in another sphere of capacity to attract operators from other markets”, said the director of the bank.

For this type of financing to “stop standing”, three main ingredients are needed, explains the bank. A project of excellent quality, a good package of guarantees and good shareholders responsible for the enterprise. Risk mitigation is crucial for whoever will provide the financing.

“What we want is, in the diversion scenarios, to be safeguarded. The quality of the project reduces these risks. Then you can have a package of guarantees that gives comfort to the financial system and the capital market”, he said to the Estadão/Broadcast The Superintendent of Sanitation, Transport and Logistics of the BNDES’ Infrastructure Credit Department, Leonardo Pereira. “The project is structured to have stresses and to endure”.

The ‘project finance’ is one of the government’s bets to diversify competition in highway auctions this year. This is because, as disputes occur and companies compromise their balance sheets with the new assets, it becomes more difficult to have a strong dispute in the next competitions, pointed out the Secretary of Planning, Development and Partnerships at the Ministry of Infrastructure, Natália Marcassa. “So what we need to move forward now is the structuring of the financing,” said Marcassa.

At BNDES, the assessment is that the projects that are being put on the market, with the help of the bank’s structuring, support this type of financing. “We’ve coupled this tool, which has been designed over the last year and a half. This is all in flux. We’re starting to see that the film is changing with midsize operators bidding [dando lance em leilões] for some highways. This already shows the beginning of change”, said Abrahão.