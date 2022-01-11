Grey’s Anatomy Renewed for Season 19, Ellen Pompeo Promoted TV News

The longest-running medical drama in American TV history, Grey’s Anatomy has once again broken its own record and been renewed for a 19th season. The protagonist of the plot, Ellen Pompeo will return as Meredith Gray and will also assume the position of executive producer of the attraction in the new episodes.

In addition to Ellen, the other two remaining members of the original cast, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., are also confirmed for the new year – the duo had already renewed their contracts in advance. Krista Vernoff, showrunner of the series since season 14, will continue in the role.

The announcement of the renewal is surprising for the moment. Last season, confirmation of the current 18th year came only at the end of the 2020/2021 biennium. This time, the medical drama has secured a new batch of episodes months in advance.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, loved by audiences around the world. Whether they watch it live on ABC, Hulu or globally on Star+, it’s clear fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” he said in a statement. Dana Walden, president of entertainment at Walt Disney Television, the studio behind the attraction.

We have huge faith in Shonda Rhimes [criadora da série], Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, address the issues shaping the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.

Shonda also celebrated the series’ renewal and praised Krista Vernoff’s work as showrunner on Grey’s Anatomy in recent seasons.

“I couldn’t be more excited that we can continue to tell the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all the other doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial for another season. This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, crew and all the writers. that keep the audience on the edge of their seats week after week”, concluded the executive.

Affected by the wave of omicron in the United States, the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy postponed the return to recordings and will only resume work this Wednesday (12). So far, no member of the main cast has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

In Brazil, the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy premieres on January 25, 2022 on the Sony Channel paid channel. All episodes of the series are available on Star+, Globoplay and Prime Video.