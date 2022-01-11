GTA 6 | Grand Theft Auto VI news, dates, rumours, images and videos

The website RockstarMag listed various rumors, information, announcements, release dates, images and trailers for GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto VI), the future game of Rockstar North.

The information contained in this article is official announcements of the Rockstar Games, being job offers from the company’s top studios or even leaked information from trusted people in the industry.

This is an article red thread and will always be updated regularly. The objective is to list all the rumors and announcements about GTA 6, as well as rumors that spread through the mainstream media and may be false.

This Red Thread is inspired by the post created by RockstarMag and we will follow the same ranking:

Official announcement: Official Rockstar press release. The information is validated.

Official Rockstar press release. The information is validated. Very strong rumor: It is not official, but the veracity of the rumor is very high.

It is not official, but the veracity of the rumor is very high. Rumor: It’s not certain, but it might be possible.

It’s not certain, but it might be possible. False: It is clearly fake news.

GTA 6 rumors since 2013

Rockstar Games has already vaguely talked about GTA 6.

decade of 10

October 2013 – In early October, shortly after the release of GTA Online . Leslie Benzies told a magazine that the Rockstar Games already thinking about GTA 6 and that the studio has a lot of ideas for the coming years! ( official announcement )

– In early October, shortly after the release of . told a magazine that the already thinking about and that the studio has a lot of ideas for the coming years! ( ) February 2014 – In 2014, the CEO gives Take Two announced that the next GTA will only arrive in a few years. THE Rockstar Games it will take time and don’t want to rush the game’s development. ( official announcement )

– In 2014, the gives announced that the next will only arrive in a few years. THE it will take time and don’t want to rush the game’s development. ( ) February 2015 – Many websites announced that the Leslie Benzies , director of rockstar officially announced but this news was fake, it was created based on the quotes from October 2013. ( False )

– Many websites announced that the , director of officially announced but this news was fake, it was created based on the quotes from October 2013. ( ) November 2015 – A Take Two talk about again GTA 6 and states that fans should be patient. The company again stated that Grand Theft Auto will not become an annual deductible. ( official announcement )

– A talk about again and states that fans should be patient. The company again stated that will not become an annual deductible. ( ) March 2016 – New rumors show that GTA 6 can be set in Tokyo . This rumor came after several rumors that realized that a small team from Rockstar Games traveled to the Japan , however, nothing has been confirmed. ( False )

– New rumors show that can be set in . This rumor came after several rumors that realized that a small team from traveled to the , however, nothing has been confirmed. ( ) July 2017 – In 2017, the actor Tim Neff let slip that he was participating in the development of GTA 6 . This rumor was one of the first big indications of the game’s development. ( Rumor ) Later, with the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 , in the game credits, Tim Neff ( Timothy Neff ) appears in the credits. (Official announcement)

– In 2017, the actor let slip that he was participating in the development of . This rumor was one of the first big indications of the game’s development. ( ) Later, with the release of , in the game credits, ( ) appears in the credits. (Official announcement) January 2018 – At the beginning of 2018, we realized that the Rockstar North was recruiting a large number of people to develop a game, including environment creators, animators. ( Rumor )

– At the beginning of 2018, we realized that the was recruiting a large number of people to develop a game, including environment creators, animators. ( ) March 2018 – A channel of YouTube known for “ The Know ” gave several details about GTA VI , saying that the game will take place in the city of vice city and in another city Latin America. This rumor became known as “ Americas Project “. ( Rumor )

– A channel of known for “ ” gave several details about , saying that the game will take place in the city of and in another city This rumor became known as “ “. ( ) October 2018 – A few days before the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 , Dan Houser (co-founder) talks about GTA 6 and explains that he is happy not to see the game arrive in the political context of the time! ( official announcement )

– A few days before the release of , (co-founder) talks about and explains that he is happy not to see the game arrive in the political context of the time! ( ) September 2019 – Three supposedly mysterious images of GTA 6, however, it was all just a graphical mod for Grand Theft Auto 4. (False)

November 2019 – The music group City Morgue released an image with its logo, along with that of Rockstar Games on Instagram. Quickly, many fans associated the GTA 6, however, the project was to GTA Online. (False)

20’s

Strauss Zelnick, owner of Take Two, parent company of Rockstar Games.

January 2020 – Rockstar got a tax break of £38 million (50 million dollars) from a government program that helps UK producers develop games. ( very strong rumor )

– Rockstar got a tax break dollars) from a government program that helps UK producers develop games. ( ) April 2020 – The journalist Jason Schreier gives kotaku states that GTA 6 is at an early stage of development and the game is far from ready. ( very strong rumor )

– The journalist gives states that GTA 6 is at an early stage of development and the game is far from ready. ( ) August 2020 – A Take Two Interactive registered domain names for GTA VI and GTA Vice City Online . ( official announcement )

– A registered domain names for and . ( ) August 2020 – Rumors began to surface about the arrival of GTA 6 be a temporary exclusive to PlayStation 5 , however this information must be false. ( False )

– Rumors began to surface about the arrival of be a temporary exclusive to , however this information must be false. ( ) April 2021 – The journalist Jason Schreier talk about it again Grand Theft Auto 6 and says the game may not arrive until 2023 “at best”. ( very strong rumor )

– The journalist talk about it again and says the game may not arrive until 2023 “at best”. ( ) July 2021 – The Insider Tom Henderson says GTA 6 would not be released before 2025. ( Rumor )

– The Insider says would not be released before 2025. ( ) December 2021 – The esteemed insider TezFunz spoke in a group about GTA 6” “The new year is practically given to the announcement of the next title. Following the pattern of rockstar with great titles” (Rumor)

Also check: GTA 6 | Learn all about Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI

Anyway, like the Addicts Portal? We count on you! Follow us on Google News. click here and then on Follow. Also join the discussion on Facebook and not twitter!

Source: RockstarMag