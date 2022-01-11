Gusttavo Lima is sued by the owner of a phone number released in music

posted on 01/11/2022 10:46



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

The music Blocked, by singer Gusttavo Lima, is booming. With more than 26 million views on YouTube, the hit has been more than successful. It has brought a lot of headache for the singer.

The sertanejo is being sued by a woman because the phone number he sings in the song belongs to her. The author is asking Gusttavo Lima to change the letter and wants compensation of R$ 105 thousand for reporting suffering prank calls and harassment.

The process has been pending in the 24th Civil Court since December. The singer’s legal advice, through lawyer Cláudio Bessas, informed that Gusttavo Lima is not aware of the process and that he will wait for the summons to manifest. It is worth remembering that Lima is not the composer of the song.