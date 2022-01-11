Guto Ferreira commands first training, and Bahia cast works in two shifts | Bahia

Back at Bahia, coach Guto Ferreira commanded, this Monday, the first training session at Cidade Tricolor. The coach was absent from the first week of work due to a course at CBF.

During the morning, the athletes participated in strength and power training at the gym. Afterwards, they talked with coach Guto Ferreira and then took part in a work of individual confrontations, followed by a post-loss pressure activity.

In the afternoon, the players returned to the field, and Guto started training to correct positioning, approaches and coverage, followed by another post-loss pressure job. In the final part, the coach applied an activity on a reduced field, in which teams with six players each faced each other.

Having recovered from a sprained finger on his left hand, goalkeeper Matheus Teixeira normally participated in activities on the field. The club’s new reinforcement, midfielder William Maranhão, and midfielder Marco Antônio, who is returning from loan to Botafogo, carried out specific work in both periods.

Defender Luiz Otávio, who only appeared last Saturday, worked with Willian Maranhão and Marco Antônio during the morning and, in the afternoon, trained normally with the ball with the rest of the group. Also defender Ignacio, who underwent a dental procedure last week, did some activities on the field in the morning shift and stayed at the gym in the afternoon.

Already the striker Rodallega, who had the re-presentation scheduled for this Monday, tested positive for covid-19. As he has no symptoms, the athlete awaits the result of the retest held in Colombia to return to Brazil.