Has arrived! Galaxy A52s 5G gets Android 12 update with One UI 4.0

THE Samsung started, this Monday (10), to release the update for the android 12 with One UI 4.0 interface for model owners Galaxy A52s 5G. Last week, the manufacturer started the process for the Galaxy A52. According to the website SamMobile, the new version of firmware has the identification of A528NKSS1BUL7 and also accompanies the security package for the system for the month of December 2021.

At the moment, owners of models purchased in South Korea are already receiving the update. The expectation is that all markets where the Galaxy A52s 5G is marketed, including Brazil, get the update in the next few weeks. With the operating system update, the mid-range device will have all the new features of the user interface, including visual changes with Material You elements, performance enhancements, and other improvements.