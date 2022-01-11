He was selected for the ‘BBB’, dropped out at the hotel and drove Boninho crazy

Every year millions of anonymous Brazilians sign up for Big Brother Brazil in search of fame, money and all the benefits they can provide. In the end, only a few lucky ones have the chance to enter the most guarded house in Brazil. In 2015, Rogério Alves, now 52, ​​was one of those.

He went through all the selections, recorded the material, went to the hotel where the pre-confinement is carried out and the ad with his participation was shown on TV Globo. However, a few days before finally debuting on the show, the Pernambuco native communicated to the production that BBB was giving up.

“It caused quite a stir in my life — and in the production,” he says in an interview with Splash.

“The number of people who understood my choice, as well as many who did not accept it. How could anyone give up what, a priori, seemed to be a great opportunity? If I regret not having participated? Deep down, deep down, yes, because today I could be rich and famous. However, I accept that it was the possible choice I made at the time and I don’t regret it,” he says.

How it all began

Rogério didn’t even sign up to participate in the BBB. He was found by a “scout”, as Globo producers are called who choose interesting profiles for the reality show. After the nomination, he went through other phases of the selection process. The photographer remembers that they tried to convince him to stay on the program, but he had already made his decision.

“tried [convencê-lo para não desistir], the prose was very intense, but I was very determined,” he says. “They wanted me to continue because I did well in the camera game and interviews. He was a different guy, I saw skills that would make a difference in the game”, he explains. “They regretted my decision a lot.”

Globo did not expect a participant to give up at that point in the championship. Calls from participants were already broadcast in the program and the production replaced Rogério with theologian Marco Marcon, who entered the “BBB 15” without going through the hotel and with privileged information.

the giving up

Rogério began to reflect on whether he would really like to go in after five days at the hotel. In addition to the fear of exposure, it became clear that he would have difficulties with eating.

“I realized how much I didn’t have food autonomy to manage on my own because at the time I didn’t know how to cook. Not just because I was a vegan. I knew I wouldn’t have different treatment for my food choices in the program. That’s when I decided to give up participating”, claims.