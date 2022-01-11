‘He wasn’t supposed to be there’, says compadre of dead pilot

The server Leandro Eduardo Silva, 39, tried to call his compadre, Rodrigo Alves, 40, when he learned of the collapse in Capitólio (MG), on Saturday afternoon (8). Rodrigo was the pilot of the speedboat “Jesus” and was identified as one of the ten victims of the accident.

Leandro met with his goddaughter, Rodrigo’s wife, and his goddaughter, and left Betim (MG) towards Capitólio with the hope that it was an unfortunate coincidence. But he had confirmation through another relative, when he was still on the road. According to him, the pilot did not even intend to be on the boat on the day.

“I would send him a message: Gordo, how are you? I heard about an accident there… Are you all right, Gordo? Unfortunately, it was him,” says Leandro.

The compadre and another family member were responsible for identifying the body yesterday afternoon (9). According to the police, it was necessary to do a DNA test to recognize Rodrigo’s body.

Images offered by Leandro to the report show the pilot in September last year giving instructions to tourists about the life jacket, which he calls his “best friend”.

In the 2021 video, Rodrigo is on the same speedboat that was hit in Saturday’s tragedy.

“It wasn’t meant to be there”

Rodrigo had been working as a professional pilot for at least 12 years and had been in Capitol for four. He had already worked in Angra dos Reis and Cabo Frio, in Rio de Janeiro, and in Guarapari, in Espírito Santo. He lived in a rented apartment in Capitólio to follow his work as a tourist pilot, while his family lived in Betim.

“He loved it. Always concerned with tourists’ safety and leisure, that was his life, he had real passion”, says Leandro.

When he found out about the accident, Leandro sent messages to his compadre Image: Lucas Borges Teixeira/UOL

That day, a family and friends, also victims, arranged a closed tour. Rodrigo intended to go on another boat, says the compadre. “Shortly before, he changed. He said he wanted to go there exactly because of the name, Jesus. He wasn’t supposed to be there”, says Leandro.

The body was released from the IML (Legal Medical Institute) of Passos, a nearby city, and went to Betim, where the burial is scheduled for tomorrow (11).

By this afternoon, all ten victims had been identified. The Civil Police no longer work with missing persons and has already opened an investigation to find out the causes of the collapse.

Also according to the police, Rodrigo had piloting courses and both his navigation license and those of the speedboat were up to date.

“He was a man I have nothing to say. We are never prepared for such a surprise”, laments the compadre.