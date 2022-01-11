Health reduces the isolation time of asymptomatic patients to five days – News

The Ministry of Health reduced, this Monday (10), the period of isolation of people who are diagnosed with Covid-19. According to the new guidance of the folder, anyone who contracts the disease, is asymptomatic and has a negative diagnosis for the disease after five days of infection can be released from quarantine.

People who are symptom-free after the five days but who continue to test positive for the new coronavirus will have to remain isolated until ten days after infection to be released.

According to the ministry, the person who has contracted the disease who does not want or is unable to take the test after five days of the positive diagnosis can leave isolation on the seventh day after infection, as long as he does not present any type of characteristic symptoms of the disease.

For people who still have symptoms after seven days of being diagnosed with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health recommends testing to see if the infection remains and maintaining quarantine until the disease reaches ten days. After this period, anyone without symptoms will be released from quarantine.

Even with an asymptomatic condition, people must, according to the Ministry of Health, respect some safety measures, such as keeping their hands clean, wearing a mask in public and closed environments and avoiding being in agglomerations.

“The recommendations are the same. The care is individual and the benefit is for everyone. We are going to work to get out of this third wave issue in a less impactful way on people’s lives,” said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga.

According to him, due to the presence of the Ômicron variant in Brazil, which is more transmissible, attention to personal protection measures is even more important.

“Since January is a vacation month, I want to ask people to try to avoid large crowds at home. Last year we saw an increase in cases in January and, this year, we have Ômicron. A certain caution is necessary. to have a party at home, to do it with a lot of responsibility, to avoid an even greater increase in cases”, highlighted Queiroga.

The ministry’s suggestion follows the update from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in the United States, which reduced the recommended time of isolation for asymptomatic patients from ten days to five days, as long as they continue to wear a mask and test negative for the disease. In the case of symptomatic, the recommendation is to reduce the quarantine from fourteen to seven days.

The measure began to be debated in greater depth after Brazilian hospitals and medical centers implemented a reduction in quarantines, allowing the early return of health professionals to their jobs. Last week, the city of Rio de Janeiro published a resolution that reduces the recommended minimum period of isolation from two weeks to five days.