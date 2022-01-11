Heavy rain in Fortaleza floods streets and causes blockages this Tuesday (11)

strength dawned under heavy rain on the morning of this Tuesday (11), and records several points of flooding, traffic lights not working and blocking on city roads. According to data from the Ceará Meteorology and Water Resources Foundation (run me), were recorded 65.8 millimeters of rainfall in the municipality.

The precipitation caused the interdiction of part of the Avenue Heráclito Graça, at the time of the intersection with Ildefonso Albano Street, in the Center, by agents of the Municipal Transit and Citizenship Authority (AMC). Drivers are advised to avoid passing through the area and opt for alternative routes.

In another part of the city, around the parangaba mall, the rains made several puddles. The bike lane near the site was completely flooded. Pedestrians tried to dodge, as best they could, the jets of water that the cars released when they passed the street. Germano Frank avenue. All along the bike path, garbage accumulates and ends up clogging the drains. Plastics and disposable cups floated in the place, completely flooded.

the avenue East West and Clovis de Matos they also record points of water accumulation caused by rainfall.

The neighborhood of Aerolândia also suffers from heavy rains. The main roads in the neighborhood are flooded, especially near Avenida Rui Barbosa.

Subtitle: Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Photograph: reproduction / TV Globo

Weather forecast

According to Funceme’s forecast, this Tuesday (11th), the sky will vary from cloudy to partially cloudy, with a high chance of rain.

images of Weather Radar of the organ recorded at 7 am show a strong concentration of clouds over the Capital and also a good part of the Cariri region. See below:

Heavy rains in Ceará this Tuesday (11)

Várzea Alegre (70 mm)

Fortress (65.8mm)

Umari (38.4mm)

São Gonçalo do Amarante Barbalha Maranguape Aracati (35mm)

Barbalha (33mm)

Maranguape (32mm)

Aracati (26.4mm)

Cedar (26mm)