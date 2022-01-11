“Her salary is R$ 580 thousand”; Ceni puts his foot down and wants to take a former Flame pupil to São Paulo

The Flamengo squad performed this Monday (10) to start the planning targeting the season. Paulo Sousa also gave the first press conference and spoke about various subjects. What caught our attention the most was that he called out the responsibility at the beginning of the work and pointed out some things about what the “new” Flamengo team will be like from now on.

“A high-quality cast that needs more and more commitment. Quality does not express wins. We are one of or the best squad in South America, but it’s not enough to win titles and games. We will have to work harder than everyone else, and for that, individual and collective commitment is fundamental. That was the message I sent to the players”, he said.

About the ball market, the news is that Rogério Ceni is interested in taking Gustavo Henrique to São Paulo. The information was passed on by the journalist William Silva , from Rádio Jovem Pan. However, Rubro-Negro did not want to negotiate the player along these lines. São Paulo’s intention was to have it on loan. CRF’s management only thinks about a definitive sale. According to the portal “Yahoo Esportes”, Gustavo receives R$ 580 thousand at Mengo. As it came for free from Santos, CRF did not have to pay anything to have it and, therefore, its monthly salaries are high.

“Flamengo was sought out by São Paulo who was probing the situation of defender Gustavo Henrique. The São Paulo club intended to propose a loan for the player, but the Rubro-Negra board is not interested in negotiating the athlete”, informed the reporter.

Gustavo Henrique arrived at Mengão in 2020 and lived through several ups and downs. He was never an absolute starter, but he gained many chances with Ceni, when the coach was still at Rubro-Negro. With Renato, he didn’t have much space and saw others in the position gain more chances.