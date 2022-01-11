Highest IPCA since 2015 cancels out strength of global good mood – Money Times

The Ibovespa Futuro even tries piggyback on international optimism, but it’s hard. Contracts maturing in February opened this Tuesday (11) higher, but the release of the accumulated IPCA for 2021 was enough for the uptrend to quickly lose steam and revert to a fall.

To give you an idea, in just 12 minutes, the index went from a rise of 0.26%, at 103,368 points, to a fall of 0.12%, at 102,970 points.

IPCA

IPCA inflation slowed to 0.73% in December, closing the year with an increase of 10.06%, informed the IBGE this Tuesday (11).

The result was above expectations by the market, which projected a rise of 0.65% in December in the monthly comparison, taking inflation to 9.97%, according to a Refinitiv consensus.

The 2021 rate is the highest accumulated in the year since 2015, when it was 10.67%, and exceeded the 3.75% target set by the National Monetary Council for 2021, whose ceiling was 5.25%.

Jerome Powell

Futures indices operate higher in the United States, reflecting market optimism with Jerome Powell’s Senate hearing, scheduled for early Tuesday afternoon (11). The Federal Reserve Chairman will be heard by senators as part of his possible reappointment to another term at the head of the US central bank.

At 8:25 am (Brasilia time), the Dow Jones Future rose 0.20% to 36,023 points; the S&P Futures, 0.31%, to 4,676 points; and Nasdaq Future, 0.44%, to 15,676 points.

historic turn

The Nasdaq, by the way, set the tone for the change, for the better, in the mood of investors towards Powell. Yesterday, the spot index made a historic turn throughout the trading session, reversing a 2.7% drop to a slightly higher close of 0.05%. According to the American website MarketWatch, there has not been an intraday recovery of this magnitude since February 28, 2020.