Highway gives way and destroys 70 meters of MG-262 in Mariana; watch video – General

Heavy rains caused 70 meters of the MG-262 to collapse this Tuesday morning (1/11), in the stretch between the municipalities of Mariana and Ponte Nova, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais. The information was released by the mayor of Mariana, Juliano Duarte.

Quickly, images began to gain social media. In one of these videos, it is possible to see part of the vegetation in the surroundings giving way along with the road.

According to the Chief Executive, the Department of Buildings and Highways of Minas Gerais (DER-MG) has already been communicated. “The point where the asphalt gave way is close to the Furquim District”, he points out.

“Drivers who come to Mariana must take an alternative route, passing through the municipalities of Acaiaca or Diogo”, adds the mayor.

Minas has 112 interdicted highways

Early this morning, the State of Mines showed that the state already has 112 federal and state highways with some type of blockage due to the rains.

The balance was released this Tuesday by the Highway Policing Command (CPRv), of the Military Police (PM), together with the State Highway Police (PRF).

According to the survey, until 6 am there were 82 points of partial interdiction, between MGs and BRs, and 30 of total interdiction on these roads.