Homeless person celebrates birthday with pet dogs and moves the internet

If you’ve been on the internet in the last few days, you’ve probably come across the video that shows a homeless man, celebrating his birthday on a staircase with his two pet dogs.

The moving record took place in the city of Bucaramanga, Colombia, and thanks to the internet, this little family got help.

The man in the video is called José Luis Matos, but is known in the region as Choco. The images show the three companions, alone on a staircase, while Choco sings “Happy Birthday” and then shares the cake with her two friends, who wear little birthday hats.

Repercussion on the internet

After the video, Choco was visited by David Guerrero, a human rights activist. At the meeting, David left with Choco a bag of food for the puppies, who are called Nena and Shaggy.

“My dogs are like my children”, says José Luis.

In addition, since the backlash on the internet, Choco got new clothes, a cell phone, a job and even a place to live with her pets. In this way, together with his new friend, Choco organized a food collection, which will help other street dogs, as he helped his own.

Thus, in a reactivated Instagram account, José Luis shared moments at the shelter with his dogs and thanked them for the support they received.