Honor announces Magic V, first foldable phone with Snapdragon 8

Chinese manufacturer Honor announced on Monday (10) the launch of the brand’s first foldable smartphone. christened of Honor Magic V, the device combines new technologies for moving the displays, in addition to top-of-the-line technical specifications to appeal to the most demanding audience.

The Magic V is the world’s first foldable phone with Qualcomm’s current elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It also features 12GB of RAM and two internal storage options — 256GB and 512GB.

The Honor folds into its two forms of use.Source: Honor

The open display is 7.9″ and has a resolution of 2272 x 1984 pixels, in addition to a 90 Hz refresh rate and IMAX Enhanced graphics quality certification. When closed, the device features a 6.45″ 120 Hz OLED external display. , with Full HD resolution and 21.3:9 aspect ratio.

According to the manufacturer, the model’s hinge in the “water drop” format allows the device to be thinner than the competition. In addition, it allows the design to be symmetrical, with no visual differences between the two halves of the device.

The device variant in orange.Source: Honor

In terms of photography, the selfie camera has 42 MP and multiple capture modes. The rear scheme has four sensors, highlighting the 50 MP main lens with Artificial Intelligence features.

The battery is 4,750 mAh and, according to the brand, the recharge reaches 50% of the total in just 15 minutes. Another highlight goes to the operating system: as it was sold by Huawei at the end of 2020, the manufacturer received again the license to use the Android ecosystem from a customized interface.

Availability

The Honor Magic V will initially launch only in the Chinese market, with no expected arrival in other regions. There are three colors available: Black (black), Space Silver (silver) and Burnt Orange (orange).

Sales start on January 18 for 9,999 renmimbi (about R$ 8,900 in direct currency conversion) in the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal space and 10,999 renmimbi (or R$ 9,700 ) for the variant with 512 GB of storage.