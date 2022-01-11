Hotels.com starts charging in US dollars and international reservations are not paid in installments

THE hotels.com changed the shape of international booking collection, charging the amount in dollar and failing to offer the advantageous installment option. The change is already in effect.

Hotels.com customer service message to customers

“Due to the increase in the tax rate on international remittances related to tourist services to 25% of the total value of reservations, as per the recent decision of the Brazilian government, Expedia decided to temporarily charge in dollars for the next international accommodation reservations made on the Hotels website. with.

As a result, the installment payment option will not be available for future international accommodation bookings. We know that our Brazilian customers value the variety of payment options on our site and we look forward to offering them again soon. Installments and payments in Reais will continue to be offered to Brazilian destinations.”

Comment

It’s a shame to lose the option to pay in reais and pay in installments for international reservations on Hotels.com, without a doubt it was one of the great attractions of the booking site.

It is worth remembering that, with the return of charging in dollars, reservations are also subject to IOF charging.

Let’s hope Hotels.com can revert to the previous model as soon as possible. Remembering that for national reserves nothing changes, the installment option is still available.

To understand a little more the reason for the change, we suggest reading this article.