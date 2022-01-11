House will have only one bathroom with shower.

Globo released this afternoon some more details of the house that will house the participants of “BBB 22”. The main novelty is that the place will now have only one bathroom with shower. As in the last edition, the garden continues with two big headphones.

With a retro concept, the bathroom is made up of large blocks of color, like a magic cube — the broadcaster has already revealed that the new edition will be inspired by the decades before the reality show debuted in Brazil.

The statement also reinforces how the house will be colorful and full of information. “In the living room, the excess of colors is the main element and is present from the wall to the sofa, in the pillows and rugs, in a multicolored composition. The colors extend to the external area, with geometric shapes that are repeated on all the walls that surround the house in different mixtures of tones, in the best Pop Art style. At night, the space receives special lighting”, says the text.

Two other novelties of 2021 that follow in the “BBB 22” are the panel with figures of the participants in the gym and the dressing room next to the bathroom.

The rooms in the house will have different styles: “grunge” and “romantic”. “On the one hand, a lot of chess, Rock n’ Roll and musical elements. On the other, everything very “combinandinho”, with a mix of prints, textures and playful objects capable of making the Gen Z go crazy”.

In the first bedroom, full of composition, the bedding, pillows, headboards, carpets and wallpapers integrate with complementary textures. There are still bears, smileys, shoes and doll clothes.

In the second bedroom, cuteness gives way to grunge. The style, very common in the 1980s, dominates the room with checkered prints, wallpaper with band poster collages, graffiti, sculptures and musical elements. The room will also have a suspended bed.