how do filters mess with your head?

The 19th century standard of beauty, illustrated in magazine advertisements of the time, required a waist so thin that it was impossible for a woman to achieve naturally. Those who took the bait and tried to fit into these molds resorted to super-tight corsets, which were even harmful to their health. In the early 2000s, Photoshop became an ally of women who wanted to propagate even flatter bellies, pert breasts and rounder butts, triggering a quest for crazy diets. Today, what catches on are Instagram filters. Demi Lovato, for example, uses it all the time – which gives an unrealistic idea and that, of course, affects her followers.

How harmful can the search for the perfect face be to mental health? “This ideal is a phenomenon observed due to the pressure of social networks, in a compulsive search for likes. Using image modification tools or filters, many want to have that appearance that in the real world is difficult or even impossible to achieve”, analyzes André Maranhão, a plastic surgeon who is a member of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery.

And then, the person displays an excellent appearance on the social network, but sometimes has difficulty establishing relationships in person, since the story is different in person. “This can lead to low self-esteem and, in more severe cases, depression,” he warns.

There’s more: in this search, many may seek low-quality aesthetic treatments or professionals who are not properly trained and end up being exposed to risks such as infections, deformations and necrosis that are difficult to correct.

all powerful filter

Is it a fact that today social networks greatly influence the ideal of body and face – with apps and filters that shape the face, thin the nose, make the mouth fuller, eliminate blemishes, give a more ruddy look, dry the abdomen? “For 20 years, I have been treating patients who came to me anxious to have bodies similar to those of celebrities and, now, wanting to do trendy procedures influenced by what they see on social media”, says plastic surgeon Victor Cutait, from São Paulo, a member of the Sociedade Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP).

He emphasizes that it is very important to inform about the risks and complications that can happen, especially in the post-surgical period, in addition to understanding the expectations of each patient, their motivations and making them understand that each person is unique and that beauty is multiple and does not have a standard. “Often, what people need is good guidance and even treating psychological problems like dysmorphic disorders, eating disorders, depression – but not a facelift.”

The Dangers of Pursuing Perfection

Well, they are many. The dissatisfaction generated by psychological disorders feeds back into a vicious cycle, like: the person does a procedure to have more likes, this doesn’t happen and ends up looking for another intervention afterwards. “Exposure, especially among young people, to excesses and deformities at a very early stage generates more psychological conflicts, in addition to the risk of treatments without adequate indication and, sometimes, performed by unqualified professionals”, warns André.

the fall of the fake

“I believe that one of the biggest trends in 2022 is treatments that bring increasingly natural results, valuing each person’s own characteristics, without the need to have a face similar to ‘that Instagram filter'”, says dermatologist Fabiana Seidl, from Rio de Janeiro, member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology and the Brazilian Society of Dermatological Surgery. “This will be the year in which the ‘fake’ will be replaced by reality and authenticity”, she bets.

Treatments to soften acne and blemishes – and even more open pores – continue to hit. Injectables should be used with care. “They are the most sought after for face beautification, which attracted all types of professionals in search of greater profitability. There is the illusion that an injectable product can solve any anatomical imbalance, whether on the face or in the body contour, which can lead to excesses and distortions”, points out André.

A great demand also occurs in relation to the aspect of the nose, and the trivialization of the treatment has been generating a lot of deformity. “Rhinomodelation (with fillers) is a procedure to increase proportions, in which it is injected at the tip to lift or at the top. However, in these areas are the most noble vessels, if there is a technical slip, there is a risk of necrosis of the nose or of blindness, and it will not be easy to resolve”, explains André. On the other hand, a poorly performed rhinoplasty can generate atrophies of the nasal opening, collapse of the nasal tip, among other problems.

Plastic treatments and surgeries can be a tool for empowerment and self-esteem. However, this exaggerated pressure to achieve app perfection makes us lose focus on our best version and reinforces the myth of beauty at any cost.