How do heavy rains in Minas Gerais impact mining and steel companies?

With the heavy rains that devastated Minas Gerais in recent days, investors woke up this Monday (10) with the news that several companies suspended their operations in the state due to the storms. Attention turned mainly to Vale (VALE3), on the eve of the anniversary of the Brumadinho tragedy, which will complete three years on the 25th.

The company announced that it had partially paralyzed the circulation of trains on the Vitória a Minas Railroad (EFVM) and production in the Southeast and South Systems due to the high level of rains that hit Minas Gerais. Vale says it is taking all the necessary measures to resume activities. The Northern System continues to operate according to the production plan.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Despite the adverse weather conditions, Vale reported that the Northern System continues to operate in line with its production plan and reiterated the guidance of 2022 between 320 million and 335 million tons.

For now, analysts also did not change production estimates for the mining company and still see little impact of the episode on the company’s shares. However, they warn that everything will depend on the continuity of the rains and the risk of new incidents.

“I think the papers will only suffer if the effect is lasting or if there is another complication, such as the rupture of a dam. This is the main risk”, says João Lorenzi, analyst of commodities from Encore Asset. For him, the situation is apparently controllable, with stops scheduled for two or at most three weeks. “We still don’t know the volume impact of each one”, observes Lorenzi.

Morgan Stanley says that the systems paralyzed as a result of the rains correspond to 41% of Vale’s production, which the bank estimates at 330 million tons for 2022. Of this total, 71 million tons are planned for the first quarter of this year, by the analysis team calculations – an increase of 5% over the same period last year.

For now, Morgan Stanley maintains the production forecast at 2.45 million tons for Vale’s South and Southeast systems, 10% more than the first quarter of 2021. “Although our production estimates take into account the historical seasonality of the first quarter is still the start of the country’s rainy season and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the analysts wrote.

Itaú BBA stated that, according to preliminary calculations, a two-week stop in operations at Vale could have an impact of 3 million tons of iron ore, which represents less than 1% of the guidance from the company. Analysts explain that the first quarter is seasonally weaker in production due to the usual heavy rains.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Although Vale has not changed its guidance production range of 320-335 metric tons for 2022, we believe the market could start projecting volumes closer to the lower end of the range,” says the BBA report.

Also according to the text, uncertainties about the resumption of activities could support the price of iron ore at high levels, given the expectation of a resumption of civil construction in China (responsible for 35% of steel consumption in the country) with stimulus measures recently announced by the government.

Morgan Stanley analysts also estimate that the uncertainty in ore supplies is a trigger for higher raw material prices next week. The potential for disruption could eventually deflate inventories at Chinese ports, which have a significant volume of Brazilian-origin ore at the moment.

Morgan’s analysis team calculates that a reduction of 30 million tons in the volume of iron ore sales would imply a rise of US$ 5 in the price of the raw material. The average price, therefore, would be US$ 100 for the year, with ore at US$ 95 per ton in the first quarter and US$ 115 in the second quarter.

Bradesco BBI also forecasts an average price of US$ 100 for the 2022 ton of ore, but believes that the quotation will remain at US$ 110 in the first quarter of the year, with an upward bias, depending on weather-related disruptions.

Lorenzi, from Encore, does not believe that the rains in Minas Gerais will have much effect on ore prices for now. “What we are seeing is a much better performance of the roles of commodities in relation to those of other companies in a movement of rotation [mudança de ativos de uma carteira] for companies with this profile”, explains the analyst.

According to Lorenzi, this is because investors are exiting companies whose investment returns take longer to capture, as interest rates in the United States are expected to rise this year. “This is much more guiding the recent performance of the sector than anything else”, concludes the analyst.

Vallourec incident could impact the sector

XP report signed by Andre Vidal, Victor Burke and Thales Carmo highlight the overflow of the Dique Lisa, by French company Vallourec, used to contain water in the Pau Branco Mine region, in Nova Lima. The company reported that there was no rupture of the dam or fatalities as a result of the occurrence.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

At the request of the Public Ministry, the Justice of Minas Gerais suspended activities at the Pau Branco Mine. The state governor, Romeu Zema (Novo), said in an interview that Vallourec will be fined R$ 1 million per day until the situation is normalized.

For XP analysts, the episode with Vallourec may have repercussions on other companies in the segment. “We view the news as potentially negative for the entire industry, as it could result in new regulations resulting in suspensions of existing operations or delays in new projects,” say XP analysts.

Steel companies also suspended operations

For now, Morgan Stanley maintains its iron ore production estimates by steelmakers, despite some having announced interruptions due to rains.

CSN Mineração (CMIN3) and CSN (CSNA3) decided to temporarily suspend extraction and movement operations at the Casa de Pedra mine. Activities are expected to resume in the coming days, according to a statement. The port operation of loading ore at the Coal Terminal – Tecar at the port of Itaguaí (RJ) is also suspended due to the high degree of humidity at the site.

“We estimate CMIN’s iron ore production [CSN Mineração] at 39 million tonnes – including 8 million tonnes in third-party purchases – in 2022, with 9.75 million tonnes in Q1 2022, up 18% from Q1 2021,” says the Morgan report .

Usiminas (USIM5) also announced the suspension of operations at its subsidiary, Mineração Usiminas (Musa). The company, however, said the stoppage will not affect the supply of ore to Usiminas’ steel operations, as Musa will supply from stocks.

“We estimate Musa’s 2022 iron ore production at 9 million tonnes, with 2 million tonnes in Q1 2022,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.

The bank’s analysis team also pointed out that the rains could also negatively impact Gerdau’s mining operations. “In any case, iron ore contributes much less to Gerdau’s business (GGBR4) than other companies,” says the report.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Bradesco BBI maintains its recommendation outperform (above market performance) for shares in Vale, Usiminas, CSN and CSN Mineração.

VALE3 dropped 1.19%, to R$83; CSNA3 dropped 3.32% (R$ 24.92) and USIM5 advanced 4.77% (R$ 15.38), among the highest increases of the day; CMIN3 rose 0.14% (R$6.99) and GGBR4 rose 0.55% (R$27.58).

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!