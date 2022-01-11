How HyperloopTT intends to operate ultra-fast trains in Brazil – Época Negócios

+



HyperloopTT fast train project (Photo: Publicity/HyperloopTT)

Similar in size to commercial aircraft without wings, pressurized capsules float at very high speeds inside tubes free of air resistance and, in minutes, connect metropolises that are separated by tens or even hundreds of kilometers.

This is the promise of hyperloop, a fast train and sustainable, magnetically powered, which began to gain Silicon Valley attention in 2013 after an article written by Elon Musk about technology. In the text, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX defended the potential of the modal system and challenged technology companies to develop it commercially.

Musk’s call was answered. Almost a decade later, the Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT), one of the first companies to focus on implementing the technology, guarantees that it is close to launching the first commercial operation of the high-speed train.

The expectation of Andrés de León, CEO of the company, is that the first prototype for mass use will begin to be built in two or three years in the United States. “The next step is the environmental impact study, which can take about two years. As soon as we finish this stage, the project can start to be built”, says León.

In Brazil, a study carried out by UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul) found the feasibility of building the train designed by the company on a route that would connect Porto Alegre with Caxias do Sul in less than 20 minutes – reaching a speed of up to 850 km/h. And Andrés guarantees: “It is definitely not the only possible route in Brazil”.

With a development team on Brazilian soil, León sees in the country’s characteristics several opportunities for the development of trains with ultra-fast technology. “You, for example, could be living in Rio de Janeiro and going to work in São Paulo every day”, envisions the executive.

He also guarantees that the train is designed to be accessible. “We’re not creating a system just for rich people,” he adds. According to León, the HyperloopTT project in the US, with a route that would connect Chicago to Cleveland, showed that the cost of the ticket could be equivalent to 25% of the prices of the modes that already exist today.

Andrés de Léon is CEO of HyperloopTT, a company that develops ultrafast train projects (Photo: Disclosure/Rio Innovation Week)

With a crowdsourcing-based creation model, which includes the collaboration of researchers, experts and companies around the world, HyperloopTT works to provide and license the system – which is then built by the interested company or government.

“The great advantage of this model is that, from there, it was possible for us to have access to people with a lot of experience and technical knowledge, but who could not take the risk of coming to work in a startup”, explains Andrés.

Andrés de Léon is one of the confirmed names for the Rio Innovation Week, an event that takes place in Rio de Janeiro, between the 13th and 16th of January. In an interview with BUSINESS season, he explained how he expects Hyperloop to revolutionize life in cities and also what he expects for the company’s business in Brazil. Check out:

You recently carried out studies to understand the feasibility of developing a line connecting Porto Alegre with Caxias do Sul. What are Hyperloop’s plans for Brazil?

Here in Brazil we have our own business development team and we have also made some agreements with Brazilian universities. We did a feasibility study on one of the routes we defined in Brazil, which could be interesting for Hyperloop. Definitely not the only possible route [a que liga Porto Alegre com Caxias do Sul, no Rio Grande do Sul]. There are several other great opportunities that are connected with the new concept we introduced to the world three weeks ago.

When we think of the Rio-São Paulo route, for example, it is a clear opportunity. We need to study the places. So we decided to start with the southern route. Research has shown to be very promising. There is a real opportunity to develop this line, and it makes economic sense. We are now starting to analyze, with partners, what the options are in Brazil and how we could move forward with these projects.

What conditions do you analyze to understand if there is a possibility for a location to receive the technology?

It’s a combination of factors. The study for the development of a Hyperloop that connects cities is not that different from the impact studies for the construction of high-speed expressways or for a road. You need to analyze route alignment, economic viability, cost, local demand and the return you can get. Traditionally, train systems around the world are fully subsidized by taxpayers, by taxes paid by the people. Our goal is to develop a system that is not 100% subsidized, that can stick.

So there’s a combination of factors — there’s the rain, how the soil reacts in rainy periods, what the local supply chain is to build the system, how would you operate, what would the costs be… We put all of that on the table, in comparison with revenue potential, with analysis of future demand. We look at two types of demand: products and people. We also see the impact demand – which will arise after the construction of the system. When you link two urban centers quickly, you create a new demand. You, for example, could be living in Rio de Janeiro and going to work in São Paulo every day.

Do you believe that Hyperloop will be accessible? Or will it be restricted to a few people with a lot of money?

The objective, from the beginning, is not that this transport is restricted to a few people. We are not creating a system just for rich people. We are creating a system for everyone. It has a very low cost of operation, lower than that of high-speed roads, for example. And the more it is used, the more money it is possible to make. So they are trying to create something that is democratic. In our studies in the United States, the cost of the ticket is equivalent to 25% of conventional tickets for other modes of transport. We are even reducing the cost for consumers.

Globally, which of the Hyperloop TT projects is most advanced? How soon do you believe the world will have a commercial fast train system operating?

Our US project to connect Cleveland with Chicago is well advanced. We have completed the studies and also the peer review phase. This project, in particular, we did in conjunction with NOACA (Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency). The next step will be the environmental impact study, which can take about two years. From the moment we finish this stage, the project can then begin to be built. In addition, we have other projects, in Saudi Arabia, and also in another country on the American continent, which we cannot announce yet. In Abu Dhabi, we have already completed the feasibility studies and now we are very focused on building our commercial prototype, a 5-kilometer line, where we will be able to transport people every day. These are our most advanced projects.

What is the relationship that Hyperloop has with partner companies and governments in each region?

It is worth noting that we are a company that grants the license to operate. We license the technology so that large companies can operate it. This makes the development of projects happen much faster, because we don’t need to go in search of capital, we don’t need to build everything ourselves. We created the license so that large companies can get these projects off the ground.

How soon do you believe we will have the world’s first working HyperloopTT?

Our goal is that in three years we see our system operating. But, of course, as you can imagine, in this type of project it is not possible to be precise about when you will be able to do it. But definitely Hyperloop is coming. In that sense, the pandemic turned out to be good for us, because many governments realized that they need to start investing in infrastructure. With that, we are moving even faster than we expected in adapting the Hyperloop system around the world.

You work with an innovative method of technology development, based on crowdsourcing, with the collaboration of researchers and entrepreneurs around the world. How has this model of innovation helped the company move forward?

This has been quite revolutionary, because now we are the biggest crowdsourcing platform in the world. The great advantage of this model is that, from it, it was possible for us to have access to people with a lot of experience and technical knowledge, but who could not take the risk of coming to work in a startup. These professionals could continue working at their regular jobs and at the same time help us out for a few hours a week.

Also, we created a new system in which we started working with companies. We now have more than 50 companies collaborating with us on technology development. This also helps us to reduce the need for investment and make things more agile. We basically work with all ends – companies, researchers, universities.

Do you believe that it would be possible to develop the Hyperloop from traditional wood, without crowdsourcing and the collaborative format?

It would be possible, yes. But it would take more time, more resources and more investment, and it would be less efficient. At the end of the day, what we’re doing is trying to develop this technology as quickly as possible. And our way of working was a huge advantage for that to happen. We have competitors in the market that work differently.

Can you see a future where Hyperloop is used globally? And how would that impact our society?

Well, time is money. So being able to connect urban centers faster is definitely going to change the way we think. Now we all live around urban centers – within a radius of 50, 100 kilometers. We also have the experience of large megalopolises, as in Latin America, which often end up leading to unhealthy ways of life. Now imagine that you could have the inhabitants of a country living more spread across the territory, because they can get to work quickly… It could be a way of life more connected with nature. This completely changes the perspective of how we live. But the most important thing for me and for the company is that we are going to create this system in a totally sustainable way. Why carbon emissions are destroying our planet. And we can work together to make sure that doesn’t happen.

