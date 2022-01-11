‘How I went from heroin addict to guarding Queen Elizabeth II’

Paul Boggie

Credit, Paul Boggie

Photo caption,

Paul Boggie was a heroin addict (left) for many years before he turned his life around and joined the Scottish Guard (right)

Briton Paul Boggie admits that years of heroin addiction have led him to lose his will to live.

But after making a radical change, he joined the Army and ended up in Buckingham Palace’s Scottish Guard, a division charged with protecting the royal residences.

Buckingham Palace in central London is the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Boggie started using heroin at age 18 in Craigentinny, a suburb of Edinburgh, Scotland, where he lived.

