how series helped convict heir who killed friend

Robert Durst, the millionaire convicted of killing his friend Susan Berman in 2000, died yesterday at age 78. He had been sick since 2020, when he contracted Covid-19. Until the release of the documentary series “The Jinx“, the tycoon had shunned the media and lived a recluse, but his life has changed in recent years.

Born on April 12, 1943, Durst was part of one of the wealthiest and most powerful real estate families in the United States. He owned 11 skyscrapers in New York (USA), including One World Trade Center.

He is the son of Seymour Durst and brother of commercial developer Douglas Durst. Despite this, he cut ties with his family and his companies in 2006.

According to British tabloid The Sun, Durst’s estate is valued at $65 million.

What does the series show?

To understand the documentary, you have to go back to 1982, when Robert Durst’s wife, Katheleen McComark, disappeared after spending the weekend at the couple’s country house in New York. According to reports at the time, Durst took days to notify the authorities. As a body was never discovered, the police were unable to incriminate the millionaire, but he remained the prime suspect.

Years later, in 2000, Susan Berman, a friend of Durst’s, was found shot to the head at her home in Los Angeles. He claimed in 2005, during police testimony, that Berman called shortly before he died and said the police wanted to speak with her about McCormack’s disappearance.

A year later, in 2001, he was tried on suspicion of having killed and quartered neighbor Morris Black and thrown the body parts into a bay — but was acquitted by the jury after pleading self-defense, even though he confessed to quartering the body.

Durst’s lawyers claimed he acted in self-defense when, in the midst of an argument, he tried to wrest a gun from Black’s hands and the gun went off.

With so many strange stories, director Andrew Jarecki decided to develop a film based on Robert Durst and created “Between Secrets and Lies”, released in 2010 and starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst.

The millionaire loved the production and was willing to talk to the filmmaker for a documentary about his side of the story. Thus, Jarecki produced “The Jinx”.

Unintentionally wanting…

The documentary series, available on HBO Max, has six episodes and shocked everyone when, after hours and conversation, Durst goes to the bathroom and, not knowing he had the microphone on, muttered to himself: “There, they caught you ” and “I killed them all, of course”.

He was arrested hours before the episode aired. At the time, Durst’s lawyer said the arrest was orchestrated to coincide with the end of production.

The trial for the death of Susan Berman, the witness to the death of Durst’s wife, took place in September 2019, when he was found guilty of her friend’s death and sentenced to life in prison.