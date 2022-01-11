How to plan for the 2022 Income Tax

The new year has arrived and with it the bills, IPVA, IPTU and the famous Personal Income Tax declaration. Although the income tax is a little further ahead, people should start planning at the beginning of the year, so as not to miss the deadline and, also, not to have their hair standing on end at the time of filing.

Luiz Carlos de Souza Lima, executive director of NTW Accounting and Business Management of Dom Cavati, Minas Gerais, explains that the act of delivering the income tax, which must be within the deadline established by the Federal Revenue, is merely one of the precautions that people must have it, but that does not end immediately after submission, as the information sent is subject to validation, verification and inspection over the next five years and for this reason, attention should also be paid to the subsequent processing of the declaration delivered.

“It is necessary to understand that the declaration, despite being delivered in the fiscal year, is made with information from the previous year, called the calendar year. Therefore, some important decision-making must be made during the calendar year and not only during the current year”, explains Lima.

For the executive director, it is necessary for people to use the time in their favor to make the right decisions at the right times, organizing the necessary documents and fulfilling the legal obligations that may, depending on the case, exist month to month or, eventually, in a given month of the calendar year. With this, it is possible to avoid fines and corrections for payment of obligations in arrears or for non-compliance with these obligations.

Tax reform will impact income tax for individuals

In the tax reform proposal, there are significant changes that may impact the income tax for individuals, such as, for example, the increase in the exemption range, the creation of a new rate on capital gains, taxation on the distribution of profits, among other news.

“If the reform is approved, good opportunities may arise to plan a future sale or succession of a property, for example. In addition, it will be very important to redo the tax strategies and planning to adapt to the future novelty”, explains the executive director of NTW.

Income Tax Refund

It is very common for some people to “measure” a statement “well made or poorly made” or even a professional by the ruler of receiving a greater or lesser refund, sometimes using as a measure of comparison the receipt in previous years or the refund received by friends who also declared.

Luiz explains that this type of assessment is almost always wrong. The income tax return is named by the Federal Revenue as the Annual Adjustment Declaration, and the word annual adjustment alone already explains that what is being carried out in the declaration is, in fact, an adjustment.

“If the person, during the calendar year, paid or withheld more tax than was calculated in the Adjustment Declaration, he will receive a refund in the exact amount he “passed”, duly corrected. Otherwise, if what she paid or had withheld was not enough, in the Annual Adjustment she will have to supplement the unpaid or unwithheld tax. Neither one thing nor the other may occur, that is, the amount paid or withheld will be sufficient with the adjustment, with neither refund nor complementation occurring. Therefore, the person will be entitled to a refund when and if this condition is verified in their declaration, logically in a legal way and validated by the Federal Revenue”, says Luiz.

Attention points

NTW’s executive director explains that the first step for people not to have problems with the income tax return is to seek good technical advice, preferably before carrying out some acts, such as in the case of purchases or sales of goods. , investments as well as in the performance of any economic activities, whether recurring or occasional.

“Furthermore, it is important to seek to formalize your acts, operations or business that you may do, because this way you will have elements, information and documents that will help and support the delivery of income tax. Good technical guidance can help specifically in individual cases and thus make all the difference for the taxpayer to adjust to the tax authorities”, concludes Luiz.

Today, NTW Accounting and Business Management is the largest and most awarded accounting network in Latin America, with more than 195 units in 25 Brazilian states and a presence on the African continent.

