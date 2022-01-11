‘I fell in love’· TV News

Clemência (Dani Barros) and Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros) will live a lesbian romance in the final stretch of Nos Tempos do Imperador. Quinzinho’s wife (Augusto Madeira) will declare her love when the archaeologist is about to return to Europe. “I fell in love”, will assume the housewife. The two will kiss and stay together in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

After fighting a lot with the researcher to see who would get the owner of the casino, Prisca’s mother (Maria Carolina Basílio) will be devastated when Vitória decides to leave Brazil. Teresa’s friend Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will then go after her to talk.

“Isn’t that what you always wanted? To be the owner of the casino, which you love so much? You got it”, the redhead will comment. “You think you’re so smart, but you didn’t understand anything! I loved the casino because you were together with me! And that gave me a new life! A life I never imagined I could want so much”, Clemencia says.

The archeologist will not understand, and Elvira Matamouros’ daughter-in-law (Ingrid Guimarães) will explain: “You swear you still haven’t noticed? Or are you pretending? I fell in love with you, Vitória! I love you.” Quinzinho’s step-sister will be upset by the statement and will leave her alone.

Clemency declares itself to Vitória

Victory takes on love

A little later, the twins’ aunt will return to Clemency’s room. “After what you told me, I thought a lot about my trip to Paris. And I decided to put an end to this story”, she will deliver. “What do you mean by… ‘period’?”, asks the maid.

“I’m not going to Paris or anywhere else! I’m staying here. For you. For us”, says Vitória, who will kiss Hilário’s mother (Theo de Almeida) in the serial by authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news it also publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap daily.

