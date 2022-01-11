‘I will never stop being Luiza from Canada’: paraibana remembers meme that turns 10 | Paraíba

Top of trending topics, participation in Jornal Hoje and even comment on a concert by singer Lenine, the meme “Luiza no Canada” turns 10 this Tuesday (11). On the same date, in 2012, the advertisement that generated the hit on the internet was aired. A decade later and far from the spotlight, Luiza Rabello, who is no longer in Canada, recalls the repercussions.

Luiza, who works as a dentist in João Pessoa, married businessman David Lira in 2021 and now, at age 27, is expecting her first child, who should be born in the first quarter of 2022. says that occasionally she is recognized by the meme and doesn’t bother.

“To this day, they recognize me that way. I joke that I will never stop being Luiza from Canada”, she reported.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

2 of 4 Luiza Rabello works as a dentist in João Pessoa — Photo: Luiza Rabello/Personal archive Luiza Rabello works as a dentist in João Pessoa — Photo: Luiza Rabello/Personal archive

FACES AND MOUTHS: Marquezine shares video with Sasha at Disney and becomes a meme

NETWORK ATTACKS: How to protect yourself from haters?

“Except for Luiza, who is in Canada”

It all started when Luiza’s father, the social columnist Gerardo Rabello, was invited to do a commercial for a new real estate development in Paraíba on local TV. As the idea of ​​the advertisement was to show the whole family, and Luiza, who was 17 at the time, was doing an exchange program in Canada, the phrase came up to justify the absence of her daughter.

3 of 4 Meme “Luiza no Canadá” appeared in an advertisement for a real estate development — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube Meme “Luiza no Canadá” appeared in an advertisement for a real estate development — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

Soon, the phrase “less Luiza, who is in Canada” began to gain repercussion among internet users. The reason is still not known for sure, since, generally, memes are not explained. The fact is that, in a few days, Luiza Rabello saw her life as an exchange student be transformed.

The paraibana says that she knew about the local commercial with her family, but she had no idea that her father had mentioned her name, much less the proportion that the video would take. With that, it was a shock to see such repercussion.

“It was an avalanche of things happening at the same time. I knew about the commercial but I didn’t know about the mention of my name, so it was a scare for me, I found out along with the meme”, she said.

4 of 4 At the time, Luiza was 17 years old — Photo: Bruno Azevedo/G1 At the time, Luiza was 17 years old — Photo: Bruno Azevedo/G1

In that month of January 2012, the teenager went from anonymity to a hit on the web, received commercial proposals and gave interviews to the press, which anticipated her return to Brazil. The repercussion was such that even established artists joined in the fun. It was the case of the singer Lenine who, in a show held in João Pessoa, thanked everyone who attended, except for Luiza. “How wonderful, everyone is here boy, only Luiza is not there in Canada”, joked the singer before starting the show.

Her father, Gerardo Rabello, told the g1 that, even before setting foot on Brazilian soil, she was already full of job offers, which were very well used, as Luiza explains.

“At the time, there wasn’t even that influential term, there were the first girls who worked with fashion and there were even bloggers. I did some publicity and, as my father always says, I surfed the wave of what the moment gave me”, he reported.

The great exposure came to bother the young woman at various times, especially at the beginning of everything. She points out, however, that she had support from her father and managed to cope in the best way.

“The big exposure bothered me a little because I didn’t quite understand why people were wanting to put me in the media, but I took it all out, thank God and my father who knew how to handle everything in the best way”, he said.

VIDEO: remember the best memes of 2021 below

The best memes of 2021