Ibovespa falls with foreign exchange on Treasuries surge day By Reuters



© Reuters



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock market gave way on Monday, in a mostly negative session for the stock exchanges on Wall Street, given the advance of the yields of the United States government bonds with a perspective of a rise of .

Vale’s papers (SA:) was the main pressure in the local index. Stocks in the technology, retail and healthcare sectors also had negative performance. On the other hand, Itaú Unibanco and JBS helped to limit losses.

The fell 0.75% to 101,945.20 points. The financial volume of the session was 22.7 billion reais.

The — –global benchmark for investment decisions — reached 1.808%, the highest since January 21, 2020, with investors increasingly expecting the (Fed) to start raising interest rates as early as March.

The advance in Treasuries yields drives investors away from risky assets, especially penalizing markets in emerging countries, such as Brazil.

On Wall Street, the main stock indices had a negative session, but showed recovery at the end, with the turning to blue already in the adjustments.

Last week, the Fed’s last monetary policy meeting, the US central bank, showed a tougher speech against inflation, increasing bets on interest rate hikes ahead of schedule. The rise in US interest rates affects the liquidity of global markets and raises the cost of capital for companies, putting pressure on stock markets.

“Ibovespa continues to digest the message that the Fed gave last week,” said Antonio Sanches, an investment specialist at Rico.

In the domestic scenario, President Jair Bolsonaro’s signal that readjustments to any category of servers are not guaranteed was seen as positive by the market, but investors remained cautious.

“The question remains open…Nothing has been hammered,” said Sanches.

Meanwhile, this week’s Central Bank survey of economists showed an increase in the estimate for the Selic rate in 2022, from 11.50% to 11.75%, while the country’s GDP high forecast fell from 0.36% to 0.28%.

In Europe, the index fell 1.5%, reflecting higher bond yields weighing on the technology sector, in addition to fears over the rise of Ômicron.

HIGHLIGHTS

– INTER UNIT (SA:) dropped 8.6%, while MÉLIUZ ON (SA:) dropped 5.75%, in a new negative session for technology companies due to the impact of the high interest rate scenario.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA ON (SA:) dropped 7.7%, VIA ON (SA:) dropped 3.84% and AMERICANAS ON (SA:) dropped 2%.

– QUALICORP ON (SA:) dropped 5.56%, HAPVIDA ON (SA:) dropped 5.24%, INTERMÉDICA ON (SA:) dropped 4.52% and SULAMÉRICA UNIT (SA:) dropped 3.23% , after news of an increase in cases of respiratory syndrome in the country, which may affect the loss ratio of health operators. In addition, SulAmérica’s (SA:) target price was Credit Suisse (SIX:). REDE D’OR ON (SA:), for hospitals, also dropped 4.1%, while FLEURY ON (SA:), for diagnostic medicine, rose 3.74%.

– VALE fell 1.2%, while CSN (SA:) advanced 3.3%, CSN MINERAÇÃO (SA:) rose 0.14% and PNA USIMINAS (SA:) rose 4.77%. CSN and Usiminas papers reversed the sharp drop in the opening, after they announced a halt in mining operations in Minas Gerais due to heavy rains in the region. Futures contracts fell in China.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) dropped 0.6% and the ON share lost 0.36%. The market tumbled 1.1% on fears about demand due to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant. PETRORIO ON (SA:) rose 1.6% and 3R PETROLEUM ON was up 1.5%.

– JBS ON (SA:) increased 1.87% and MARFRIG ON (SA:) increased 1.37%. Analysts at JPMorgan (NYSE:) forecast very strong results for both of the fourth quarter of 2021. JPMorgan has an ‘overweight’ recommendation for JBS and a ‘neutral’ recommendation for Marfrig.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (SA:) rose 0.9%, BRADESCO PN (SA:) increased 0.35%, SANTANDER UNIT (SA:) increased 1.27% and BANCO DO BRASIL (SA:) grew 0, 5%.

(By Andre Romani)