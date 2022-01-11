‘I’m not a hoarder’, defends Bonner about car collection

William Bonner flaunted his collection of cars classics on social media. the anchor of “National Journal”, from Glono, published photos of several cars of different models.

“In 12 years, as a collector, I had dozens of copies. Dozens. They passed me, received care, delivered joys and went to other garages. Here are some of them. Who knows, maybe you’ve seen it around?”, he began.

“The first copy of the collection, 12 years ago, was 68 in a greenish blue as beautiful as the official name of the color: ‘gulfstream aqua’. But there were still hardtops 65 red, the 67 yellow. And the blue fastback that appeared on ‘Estrelas’, with Angelica on the ride. None of them are with me anymore. But they all keep causing smiles out there,” he wrote.

William Bonner responded to a follower who sells his cars because he is not a “hoarder” and because he likes to “give other collectors the pleasure and pride of having one of these before their eyes and under their command.”

“Cars are made to run. And I drive mine. When I’m satisfied, I make someone else happy and go to play with another model. Other collectors say I get sick very quickly. I think some of them just don’t control the impulse to indefinitely increase the collection”, he concluded.

